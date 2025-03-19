"We grew up together" - Emma Raducanu reveals how she feels about Jack Draper winning Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu on Tuesday expressed her feelings about fellow Brit Jack Draper winning the 2025 Indian Wells Open. This was Draper's first Masters 1000 title win.

Ad

Draper defeated Dane Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in the final. He eliminated the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Jenson Brooksby and Joao Fonseca en route to the title clash.

The triumph helped him breach the ATP Top 10 and reach a career-high ranking of World No. 7. He's currently in Miami, aiming for the Sunshine Double. Also in the city is his compatriot and World No. 60 Emma Raducanu, who recently sat down with Sky Sports for a chat ahead of her campaign in Miami.

Ad

Trending

During the conversation, Raducanu expressed her happiness for Draper, someone who has grown on the tennis scene together with her.

"I'm so happy for him," she said. "He's someone I've known since when we were so small. We grew up together and I know how much work he's put in, how much he deserves it. I'm just really happy and rooting for him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Emma Raducanu also competed at the Indian Wells tournament but faced a disappointing result as she lost to Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round.

Jack Draper, on the other hand, has been in the form of his life lately. He ended 2024 on a high by winning the Vienna Open in October and impressed at the Australian Open to begin 2025. His campaign in Melbourne, however, ended with a retirement against Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Ad

The 23-year-old then flew to Doha and finished second best to Andrey Rublev in the city's ATP 500 event.

Emma Raducanu faces Sayaka Ishii at Miami Open, Jack Draper through to second round with a bye

Emma Raducanu in action. (Getty)

Emma Raducanu faces Japan's Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the 2025 Miami Open.

Ad

This is the Brit's first-ever meeting with Ishii on the WTA Tour. If she comes through, she will face Emma Navarro, the eighth seed from the US, in the second round.

On the ATP end of business in Miami, Jack Draper entered the main draw as the No. 6 seed and received a bye in the first round. In the second round, he awaits the winner of the first-round clash between Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and Czech sensation Jakub Mensik.

He has yet to play a match against both Bautista Agut and Mensik on the ATP Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback