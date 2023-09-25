"We kicked some a**" - John McEnroe lauds Team World players on Laver Cup win

Team World captain John McEnroe heaped praise on his players for their dominant performance at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Team World successfully defended their title in the tournament by beating the Bjorn Borg-led Team Europe 13-2. They won all four points on Day 1 and claimed six out of a possible eight on Day 2, heading into the final day with a 10-2 lead.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to secure 13 points for Team World, thus confirming their Laver Cup win.

John McEnroe lavished praise on his players for their performance throughout the three-day event, adding that he was proud of them.

"Well, on behalf of Team World, I am proud of these guys. We brought together a great group of some youth and experience, guys that have been here before. Everybody played well. It was an awesome week. We kicked some a**, baby. That's what we did," the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion said in the post-tournament press conference.

"So we're looking, already thinking about next year, because, you know, winning is a whole lot better than losing. We struggled the first couple years, and now we have tasted winning and it feels good. Thank you, boys," he added.

After losing the first four editions of the Laver Cup to Team Europe (2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021), Team World has emerged victorious in two consecutive editions of the event (2022 and 2023).

John McEnroe: "We're going to give everyone the MVP this year"

John McEnroe and the Team World players with Rod Laver

During the post-match press conference, John McEnroe was asked if a particular player represented Team World's performance in the 2023 Laver Cup.

The former World No. 1 responded by claiming that it was a group effort and that every player would be given the MVP (Most Valuable Player) tag.

"This was like a complete group effort. Everyone stepped up. I think we knew coming in we had a great chance, and we had more belief obviously from winning it. But to me, we actually expected to win this one. The other years it was, you know, we weren't quite so sure. So this is a beautiful feeling. We're going to give everyone the MVP this year," John McEnroe said.

Team World's squad for Laver Cup comprised of Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo, with Milos Raonic and Christopher Eubanks as the alternates.