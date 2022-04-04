"We kind of already decided to go home and have that time" - Nick Kyrgios confirms his absence from French Open 2022 

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has confirmed that he will not participate in this year's French Open as the Australian is keen on going home and spending more time with his family.

Kyrgios hasn't had as much success as he would have hoped thus far this season as he has only made it to the quarterfinals of one tournament this year at Indian Wells, where he lost to 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets.

Nick Kyrgios is currently at the 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships where he will be participating in the doubles event alongside American Mackenzie McDonald as the duo will be hoping to go deep into the tournament. Speaking in an interview, Kyrgios confirmed his presence for next year's French Open but will not participate in this year's edition.

"This will be my only clay tournament of the year. Next year I am going to go to Paris, I'm announcing that now that I'm going to the French Open. We kind of already decided to go home and have that time, you know, just working towards that, you know the time at home is crucial because the next trip is for three months," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios' best result in 2022 so far was a QF at Indian Wells

Nick Kyrgios of Australia throws his racquet while playing Jannik Sinner

Nick Kyrgios started off his year with his home Grand Slam as the first event for the Australian was the Australian Open. His pursuit of the singles title ended quite quickly as he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the tournament in four sets.

However, he did have resounding success in the doubles event as he partnered alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis as the Australian duo won the doubles title after beating the likes of Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden in what was an all-Australian final.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios ‘You could do the job of the umpire’ - what was said to my best friend that got me ‘unsportsmanlike code violation’ at 5-3 in the first set tie break. With 100 of thousands of dollars on the line that was the decision he made because the umpires ‘feelings got hurt. GET NEW PEOPLE ‘You could do the job of the umpire’ - what was said to my best friend that got me ‘unsportsmanlike code violation’ at 5-3 in the first set tie break. With 100 of thousands of dollars on the line that was the decision he made because the umpires ‘feelings got hurt. GET NEW PEOPLE

He followed up the success at home with a quarterfinals appearance at Indian Wells where he lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal as the match went the distance. En route to setting up a match against Nadal, he also had to beat Casper Ruud in the Round of 32.

Kyrgios reached the Round of 16 at the Miami Open where he lost to Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets. He beat the likes of Fabio Fognini, Andre Rublev and Adrian Mannarino in the first three matches of the tournament.

