"We know the story – Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Serena, every series ends at some point" - Iga Świątek's coach believes the World No. 1 needs to remain focused on winning 

Tennis superstar Iga Świątek won her second French Open title earlier this month as her remarkable year continues. The Polish star has been on a level above everyone else and will go into the grasscourt season as the firm favorite.

In an interview with a Polish newspaper, her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski spoke about the incredibly successful year that Świątek is having, but was wary of the fact that it could come to an end at any time. Wiktorowski spoke about how all the modern day greats have had a tremendous run of form like Świątek is having now, but that it has to reach a conclusion at some point

"We still have a lot of work to do because we are not anchoring on this series of victories. Besides, we know the story – Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Serena, every series ends at some point," Wiktorowski wrote.

Wiktorowski also spoke about the sudden turn in form by Iga Świątek coming into this year. He said that he tried to instill a belief in the World No. 1 that her opponents had to adapt their game to counter rather than it being vice versa.

"We sat down with Daria Abramowicz (psychologist) and Maciej Ryszczuk (physical preparation coach) and agreed that Iga already plays in such a way, she is so physically and technically-tactically prepared that it would be a mistake to leave her in the belief that she has to adapt to her opponents. They must adapt to her, to what she presents, what she already knows and what she will still be able to do," Wiktorowski said.

"Iga has enough assets to win on grass as well" - Tomasz Wiktrorowski on Iga Świątek's chances at Wimbledon

Iga Świątek at the 2022 French Open - Day Fourteen

With very little turnaround time from the clay to grasscourt, Iga Świątek will be chasing another Grand Slam at Wimbledon. Tomasz Wiktorowski spoke about the chances of the World No. 1 at SW19 later this year as he believes that she can win on grass as well.

"Iga has enough assets to win on grass as well. Adapting to the conditions is a necessity, but not to rivals! In every new place, you have to be able to accept what you have no control over and adapt," Wiktorowski said.

Wiktorowski also spoke about the key things that Iga Świątek will have to adapt to improve on grass and the difficulty of transitioning into grass from a slow surface like clay. He also spoke about the importance of serving on grass as compared to other surfaces.

"The key is a different bounce of the ball from the surface, on the grass much lower. Moving around the court is also different, but I don't worry about that at all. Iga will have to use slightly different directions when hitting the ball, at the service too, in the context of the ratio between the cut service and the kick service. She has the best kick service in the world," Wiktorowski continued.

