"We know Taylor Fritz isn't the type to actually like that c**p": Fans defend American who clarifies accidentally liking comment promoting homophobia

Fans have come out in support of Taylor Fritz after the American clarified that he accidentally liked a tweet promoting homophobic sentiments.

The controversy began when MMA fighter Sean Strickland posted a tweet where he verbally abused the LGBTQ community asking why they deserved a month in their honor (referring to Pride Month). He also went on to say how shocked George Washington would be upon witnessing Pride Month.

Another user by the name of Nima Yamini replied to Strickland's tweet saying that if the founding fathers came to realize the situation the world was in, they would hit the reset button.

Problems arose for Fritz when a user named Melanie Lautrup, in a now-deleted tweet, revealed that the 26-year-old liked Nima Yamini's homophobic tweet on X (Formerly Twitter). The tweet soon went viral.

The American No. 1 immediately posted a clarification, where he mentioned that he must have accidentally liked the tweet promoting homophobia when he was scrolling through the MMA fighter's profile a few days back.

He reiterated the fact that it was an accident and also said that he would never like anything promoting homophobia on purpose.

Fans came out in support of the World No. 10 on X (formerly Twitter) assuring him that they knew he was a good person and had made a mistake. One user appreciated Fritz for clearing the air, stating that they knew the American would never promote something like that.

"So easy to do! We know you aren’t the type to actually like that c**p!"

Another fan chimed in, mentioning how quick Fritz was to clarify the situation and also how genuine his response felt.

"You have to respect the speed (and how clearly genuine this correction is.)"

Here are some other reactions form fans.

Taylor Fritz clinches seventh ATP singles titles

Taylor Fritz clinched the seventh title of his career as he successfully managed to defend his title at the Delray Beach Open. The American defeated compatriot Tommy Paul in the finals 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the title. The former World No. 5 won his first title at the Eastbourne Open in 2019.

After going two years without winning titles, Fritz had the most successful season of his career in 2022. He won three titles that year - Tokyo Open, Eastbourne Open, and Indian Wells, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the finals.

In 2023, the American won two titles - the Atlanta Open and the Delray Beach Open. He successfully defended his Delray Beach Open title in 2024 to win his seventh ATP singles title.