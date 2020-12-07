"We can't let ourselves fall into everyday defeatism" - Rafael Nadal on how to cope with the crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic threw the entire 2020 season into disarray, with several forced cancellations and draconian restrictions in stadiums. But Rafael Nadal didn't let any of that unsettle him on his way to a record-breaking year, which saw him equal Roger Federer's Grand Slam record at the French Open.

Recently the World No. 2 was even awarded the 'Grand Cross of the Order of the Second of May', Madrid's highest sporting honor, for his service to the country both on and off the court.

In the aftermath of his strange yet successful year, Rafael Nadal sat down with his banking sponsor Santander to speak about the various challenges that the world has been facing lately. The interaction was a part of Santander's 'Wealth Talks' series, where Nadal revealed the ways in which he remains positive amid a crisis.

The Spaniard maintains strong hope of a better tomorrow, and he believes 'defeatism' is not the answer to the current difficult situation. For Nadal, putting your head down and continuing to work hard is a good way of navigating through the crisis and finding your 'own path'.

"We can't let ourselves fall into everyday defeatism […] I think that taking an optimistic view of life helps us get through difficult times. Work, dedication, passion and commitment are required," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said. "Everyone has to find their own path and what makes them give the best of themselves."

It is always a pleasure to talk to @RafaelNadal about sport, his career and the values that have led him to success. Don't miss a new episode of our #WealthTalks series! Full chat on our website 👉 https://t.co/uGVLKrlLNW

*Talk available in 🇬🇧 🇪🇸 🇧🇷 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/h1LaNZrBwb — Santander Private Banking (@santanderpb) December 3, 2020

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and I will still be here for a while longer, competing and striving to win: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal took stock of his 2020 season, which saw him not only equal the all-time Grand Slam record but also win his 1000th match on the tour (a feat achieved only by three other players in the Open Era). But he then acknowledged that the pandemic has been hard on everyone and that the year, as a whole, has been a sad one.

"I have only taken part in five tournaments this year. Although things are going very well for me, it is definitely true that it is a sad year in general," Nadal said.

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal at the 2020 French Open final

Rafael Nadal then went on to talk about his two greatest rivals - Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - and how despite their advanced age, they are keen to continue playing the sport they love.

"We'll still be here for a while longer, competing and striving to win," Nadal said about tennis' fabled 'Big 3'.