World No. 16 Ben Shelton was recently impressed by the amazing car collection in the University of Florida's football parking lot.

Shelton is currently competing in the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston. He entered the event on the back of a third-round exit in the Miami Open, where he lost to Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets.

Gearing up to make his first appearance in the clay court swing, Shelton reshared a picture on his Instagram story to reveal a striking car collection in the University of Florida's football parking lot.

"We lit," Ben Shelton said while reacting to a post on his social media

Ben Shelton gushes about the University of Florida parking lot

During his freshman years, Shelton represented the Florida Gators in college tennis. He won two NCAA Championships with the Gators, first in 2021 during the team event and then the 2022 Singles Championship.

The American started his campaign in Miami with a solid win against Martin Landaluce, defeating the Spaniard with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4 in just over an hour. He was delighted to register his first-ever win in Miami and hailed the infectious atmosphere at the event.

“There was unbelievable crowd support out here for me today. It’s just really cool to be here. It has a special atmosphere here in Miami, especially at night," Ben Shelton said.

"Electric atmosphere, that’s what I live for on the tennis court, so just happy to be here and happy to be able to play another match here," he added.

Despite a solid start, Shelton couldn't make his mark against Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated him in a gripping third-round encounter, with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6(5).

Ben Shelton to square off against Zizou Bergs in R2 of the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships

Shelton at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 9

Top seed Ben Shelton will square off against Zizou Bergs in the second round of the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships on Wednesday.

While Shelton received a first-round bye due to his ranking points, Bergs began his campaign with a brilliant win against Patrick Kypson in straight sets with a scoreline of 7-6(5), 6-3.

High on confidence after beginning his doubles campaign with a win, Ben Shelton will be hoping to emulate the same in the singles competition and make a deep run on his first appearance in Houston.

Shelton and Bergs will face each other for the first time in their career. The winner of this match will take on either Brandon Nakashima or Rinky Hijikata in the quarterfinals.