"We'll try and keep pushing Rafael Nadal as the favorite for the French Open, but it's true that the new generation with Carlos Alcaraz will eventually take over" - Zinedine Zidane

Football legend Zinedine Zidane recently picked his favorite for the French Open, choosing 13-time winner Rafael Nadal over teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Although the Frenchman admitted that the newer generation will eventually have their day in the sun, for the time being, Zidane made it clear that his loyalties lie with the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

The 49-year-old was seen in the stands at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Saturday, watching the Mallorcan in action against Botic van de Zandschulp. It was a rather straight-forward victory for Nadal, who sailed into the fourth round of the competition with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



defeats Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at Business as usual @RafaelNadal defeats Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at #RolandGarros for the 17th time. Business as usual 💼@RafaelNadal defeats Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at #RolandGarros for the 17th time. https://t.co/WL0vnf4LTo

With the southpaw still alive in the competition and looking as menacing as ever, the former Real Madrid manager was pretty confident about his pick.

"The new generation is great, but I am from the older one. We'll try and keep pushing Rafael Nadal [as the favorite for the French Open] if he can. He's still here, so it would be great," Zidane said in a video posted by Roland Garros on social media. "But it's true that the new generation with Carlos Alcaraz will eventually take over."

Zinedine Zidane also talked about his experience of attending matches at Roland Garros, remarking that it is always a pleasure to watch the crème de la crème of the tennis world fight it out.

"It's always a pleasure to be here and share moments like this in such a relaxed atmosphere and watch great athletes do their thing," Zidane said. "Roland Garros is such a legendary place, so whenever we have the chance to come here, we seize it."

Rafael Nadal faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open

Rafael Nadal takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the French Open

Following his victory over Botic van de Zandschulp, Rafael Nadal will cross swords with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open. The Canadian made short work of Filip Krajinovic in the third round to set up a meeting with the World No. 5.

Vansh @vanshv2k Felix Auger-Aliasssime becomes the 1st player born in the 2000s to reach ATLEAST R4 at all 4 majors



He’s made R4 or better at 6 of the last 8 majors and QF or better at 3 of the last 4. Good consistency!



Up next in R4: Likely Rafael with Toni Nadal in the 21 year old’s corner Felix Auger-Aliasssime becomes the 1st player born in the 2000s to reach ATLEAST R4 at all 4 majorsHe’s made R4 or better at 6 of the last 8 majors and QF or better at 3 of the last 4. Good consistency!Up next in R4: Likely Rafael with Toni Nadal in the 21 year old’s corner

The duo have met only once on the ATP Tour previously, at the 2019 Madrid Masters, where the former World No. 1 won 6-3, 6-3. A victory over the ninth seed would pit the Spaniard against either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

A potential clash with Carlos Alcaraz awaits the 35-year-old in the semifinals, provided the teenager manages to get that far. While the 21-time Major winner is looking to win a record-extending 14th title in Paris, the World No. 6 is vying for his maiden Grand Slam trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee