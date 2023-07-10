Christopher Eubanks produced one of the upsets of Wimbledon 2023 by stunning fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and reaching the quarterfinals of the grass-court Major.

Tsitsipas was up by two sets to one but Eubanks fought hard to take the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 and win the match.

The American, who is currently ranked 43rd in the world, was involved in a hilarious video ahead of this season's Dallas Open in February when Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, and Frances Tiafoe all teased him.

Keys and Stephens were asked to say a few words about some of their compatriots. When Eubanks' name was mentioned, the former giggled as the latter called him "giraffe" and "Daddy Long Legs".

"Oh Lord. Don't even get me started on that giraffe. Jesus. We love Chris, we love Daddy Long Legs," the 2017 US Open champion said.

Frances Tiafoe claimed that Christopher Eubanks' nickname was toothpick because of how skinny he was.

"Well Eubanks' nickname is really toothpick because he's so skinny," Tiafoe said.

Eubanks has had a pretty good grass-court season so far in 2023, winning 16 out of 26 matches. He won his first ATP singles title at the Mallorca Championships by beating Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

Christopher Eubanks reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal

Christopher Eubanks after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Wimbledon 2023

Christopher Eubanks' quarterfinal run at Wimbledon is his first-ever at any Grand Slam so far throughout his career.

The American said in his on-court interview that he was living a dream and reaching the last eight at a Grand Slam was surreal.

“I feel like I'm living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane,” Eubanks said. “When you paint all of the context, I’ve tried so much to just block everything out and focus on the next match, as cliché as it sounds, but [reaching my first major quarter-final] is surreal. I can’t believe it."

Eubanks will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Their only prior encounter came in the last eight of the Miami Open, which was the first time the American made it that far at a Masters 1000 event. Medvedev won the match 6-3, 7-5, and went on to win the tournament by beating Jannik Sinner in the final.

Whoever out of Medvedev or Eubanks wins, will take on either defending champion Novak Djokovic or seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Poll : 0 votes