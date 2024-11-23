"We love you" - Boris Becker receives touching messages from sons Noah & Elias on 57th birthday

Boris Becker received heartfelt birthday wishes from his children as the German icon turned 57. His sons Noah and Elias wished him on his special day.

Becker was born to father Karl-Heinz, an architect, and mother Elvira in Leimen, Germany, on November 22. The German's birthday comes a day after his mother's passing. Elvira, 89, was found deceased in her apartment in Leimen on Thursday, November 21.

On Becker's birthday, sons Noah and Elias took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes. Noah shared a picture of Becker from his olden days playing grass court tennis. He expressed his love for his father and also remembered the late Elvira on the occasion.

"Happy birthday dad! We love you @borisbeckerofficial. RIP OMA (grandmother) Elvira," Noah Becker wrote on his Instagram stories.

Noah Becker's Instagram story on Friday (Source: Instagram - @noahalotofthings)

He also posted a picture of him from his childhood, holding hands with Becker.

Via Noah's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram - @noahalotofthings)

Elias posted an old picture of him with Becker, elder brother Noah, and grandmother Elvira on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Papa. Love you," his story reads.

Elias Becker's Instagram story on Friday (Source: Instagram - @eliasbecker

Becker and his first wife, Barbara Feltus, gave birth to Noah in 1994. Five years later, they welcomed Elias.

Noah is a director, producer, and artist. He often shares his works, including his paintings on social media. Meanwhile, Elias works as a model. His notable works include modeling for the famous brand Dolce & Gabbana and shooting for the magazines Tatler and Instyle.

Boris Becker pays tribute to his late mother Elvira on his birthday

Boris Becker at the 2024 Laver Cup 2024 (Source: Getty)

Boris Becker paid tribute to his late mother, Elvira, on his birthday. He dedicated everything he achieved to his mother on the occasion.

Taking to social media on Friday, Becker acknowledged that he was in "great pain" after Elvira's demise. He shared several pictures of her mother over the years, crediting her for making him a "strong man."

"My dear Mama has passed away... I owe you everything I have achieved in life. It is a great pain I am feeling right now, but you gave birth to me 57 years ago today and made me a strong man. It was the first snowfall in Leimen, and today it is snowing again," Becker wrote on Instagram.

Elvira played a major role in shaping Boris Becker's success in the sport. She was a constant presence in the gallery during the six-time Grand Slam champion's matches. She was present for the then 17-year-old Becker's historic triumph at the 1985 Wimbledon.

