"We don't need new rules" - Alexander Zverev rubbishes idea of getting rid of five-set matches at Grand Slams

Alexander Zverev recently dismissed the idea of eliminating five-set matches at the Grand Slams. He said that tennis does not require new rules.

Zverev is currently in London to compete at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. To prepare for the Grasscourt Major, he participated in the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open where he was seeded second. Zverev kicked off his campaign by defeating qualifier Oscar Otte 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in the first round . He then triumphed over Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6(5).

The former World No. 2 then overcame Arthur Fils 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to move into the semifinals of the ATP 500 grasscourt tournament in Halle. However, his campaign came to an end in the final four when fifth seed and eventual runner-up Hubert Hurkacz defeated him 6-7(2), 4-6.

Trending

At the Wimbledon Championships, Alexander Zverev is seeded fourth and will begin his campaign by facing Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round. During a press conference at SW19 before the tournament, Zverev was asked about his thoughts on potentially changing the format of five-set matches at Grand Slam events.

In response, the German expressed that tennis is perfect as it is and does not require new rules every few years. He stated that the challenge of winning a Grand Slam after toiling for five-sets is what makes it special.

"Tennis is fine, it's one of the oldest sports there is. We don't need new rules all the time, we don't need to invent things every few years. It's a sport that everyone likes . The difficulty of winning a Grand Slam is the five-set matches, the physical part, so you work in the pre-season," Alexander Zverev said (via Punto de Break).

Zverev acknowledged that winning a Masters 1000 tournament or the ATP Finals is significant, but what sets Grand Slams apart is the five-set matches.

"Winning a Masters 1000 is very important or the ATP Finals, but the most difficult task in our sport is to win a Grand Slam because of the five-set matches. In my opinion, there's no way to get away from that. That's what makes Wimbledon so special, or Roland Garros. You see the players exhausted, at their limit," he added.

Alexander Zverev on Wimbledon 2024: "I am here to compete, maybe to win the title"

Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 2024

At the aforementioned press conference, Alexander Zverev stated that he has the potential to claim the 2024 Wimbledon Championships title.

Zverev said that his belief in himself stemmed because of the the current landscape of the players competing in this year's grasscourt Major and he also said that it is one of the most "open" editions in the past 20 years.

"It is the first time I feel like I am here [Wimbledon] to compete, maybe to win the title. I didn’t feel like that in the previous years, I didn’t feel like I was capable. I also think it is the most open Wimbledon tournament we have had in the last 20 years in terms of favourites, potential winners. There are a lot of guys who have a good chance to win the tournament,” Zverev said

Zverev said that in previous years, the dominance of the Big Four - Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal made it nearly impossible for others to secure the title at SW19.

"I don't think that's happened for at least 20 years before Roger started playing. After Roger came Rafa, Novak and Andy. There was always a very limited number of guys really capable of competing and winning tournaments. I feel like this year is different," the German added.

Alexander Zverev's best results at Wimbledon came in 2017 and 2021 where he reached the fourth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback