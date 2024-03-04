"We need to talk about your swing, buddy" - Rafael Nadal playing golf ahead of Indian Wells 2024 comeback draws hilarious reaction from Mardy Fish

Former American tennis player Mardy Fish poked fun at Rafael Nadal's golf skills after the Spaniard was snapped on the course in Los Angeles ahead of the Netflix Slam.

Nadal faced off against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the blockbuster Netflix exhibition match on Sunday, March 3, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a game that was labeled 'legend vs prodigy,' the pair battled it out but the world No. 2 ultimately survived 3-6, 6-4, [14-12].

A day before the game, Nadal posted a picture of himself, Alcaraz, and American great Andre Agassi at the Shadow Creek Golf Course.

"Hello Las Vegas," Nadal wrote.

In another video posted by @skillestapp on X, formerly Twitter, Nadal could be seen on the course, trying to find the perfect tee-off. Despite taking a while, he managed to get power and distance behind the hit.

Former world No. 7 Mardy Fish, however, was not impressed by the Spaniard's skills, suggesting that he's got a lot more work to do.

"Rafa, we need to talk about your golf swing buddy @Maxhoma???" Fish wrote on X.

Rafael Nadal provided massive injury update ahead of clash against Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz attend The Netflix Slam media availability

Rafael Nadal had good news for all tennis fans as he announced that his ankle rehabilitation was going well. The 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered an injury at the 2024 Brisbane International during his quarterfinal match against Jordan Thompson.

Speaking to Europa Press, he said:

"The ankle is doing very well. The time has been short. The sensations have been improving and I feel good."

Speaking of his upcoming plans, Nadal conceded that he would most likely play in Indian Wells, and hoped to be ready in time for the clay court swing.

"At the moment, I am considering playing in Indian Wells," Rafael Nadal said. "I would love to play in Monte Carlo."

Given that he is injury-prone, Nadal has chosen to prioritize the tournaments he plays in.

"At this point in my career, I have to analyze how I am at every moment, the feelings I have and where I most want to play. I want to do the things that I really want to do. I want to be happy," he added.

