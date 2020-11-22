World No. 2 Rafael Nadal believes that tennis players and the ATP Tour have no choice but to be patient with regards to the schedule of the Australian Open and other events in Australia in 2021.

Rafael Nadal was speaking after his three-set semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals on Saturday, as speculation arose about a possible delayed start for the first Grand Slam of the season.

Tennis Australia came out with a statement on Saturday, saying that they are working closely with the Victorian government and will provide a further update as soon as things are finalized. Tennis Australia also anticipates announcing the on-sale date of tickets within the next two weeks - an indication that organisers appear confident that the tournament will go ahead with some fans at least.

"I don't know what's the situation going to be yet," Nadal said. "We need to wait about what the government there in Victoria says. We can't do much from ATP position or just wait. We [are] nobody to say what they feel is better for [their] country, no?"

Need to find a way to play as many tournaments as possible in 2021: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning 2009 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal, who has won the Australian Open in 2009, called for the tennis community to be flexible due to the global situation. He also hoped to find ways to fit as many tournaments as possible in the 2021 calendar.

The 2020 season had been suspended for five months between March and August with several events, including the Wimbledon Championships, being cancelled due to the pandemic.

"We just need to be patient and accept the situation that we are facing. That is difficult for everyone. We need to be flexible to understand the situation and to find a way to play as many tournaments as possible next year." Nadal stated.

"Hopefully with the vaccine, that ends soon and we can come back at least to close to normal in a couple of months, but now is a difficult situation."