We have Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals; tennis needs it in the final: Patrick McEnroe lashes out at French Open's seeding system

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been drawn to face each other in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, much to the dismay of the tennis fraternity. Former player Patrick McEnroe has lashed out at the French Open's seeding system for players, appealing to them to introduce a seeding system similar to the Wimbledon Championships.

For the second year in a row, Nadal and Djokovic have been drawn to face off before the final at Roland Garros. Last year, they played out an all-time classic in the semifinals.

In a video uploaded to his social media handle, McEnroe said that the two great players should not be drawn to play anytime before the final.

"Come on French Open, it's time to go with the seeding system. Enough already. We had Nadal and Djokovic last year in the semis. One of the greatest matches ever, in the semis. Tennis needs it in the final. Now we could have Djokovic-Nadal in the quarterfinals. Come on, let's get it together, finally," McEnroe expressed.

Up until the 2019 edition, the (now former) Wimbledon seeding system was unique to all the other Grand Slam tournaments. The tournament seeded players based on their recent record/success on grasscourt over two years, which is grass in the case of Wimbledon, along with the ATP rankings. The system ensured that the best players on grasscourt had an advantage in the seedings.

The former French Open doubles champion wants to see a similar system at the claycourt major.

"When is the French Open going to finally get it together and do their seeds the way they do it at Wimbledon? Which accentuates the success of the player on that particular surface," McEnroe expressed.

He clarified that his reason for suggesting the same is not that a player injured just before the French Open could be protected by the seeding formula based on the surface.

Rafael Nadal dropped to fifth in the rankings just before this year's French Open. He is thus seeded fifth at Roland Garros as the tournament uses the ATP rankings for its seeding system, despite his prior extensive record on clay over the last two years and more.

McEnroe feels that since most of the tennis season's events are not played on clay, it is unfair to not consider the players' records on clay while seeding for the French Open.

"Most of the tour is played on a hard court. Very little is played on grass, a little bit more on clay. That's why they need to change the system...The surface is so extraordinary and it makes such a huge difference," explained McEnroe.

He gave the example of Daniil Medvedev to put forth his point. Medvedev, who has missed the entire claycourt season so far, is seeded second in Paris based on his ATP ranking.

"Daniil Medvedev is seeded number two? That is ridiculous. He deserves to be seeded no. 2 at every hardcourt tournament and certainly at Wimbledon," the former player said further.

Rafael Nadal's projected path to the quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open

Rafael Nadal will open his 2022 French Open campaign against Australia's Jordan Thompson before a possible clash with 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round. The draw does not get any easier for the 13-time champion, who could face Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round, who has beaten Nadal thrice on clay.

Big serving American Reilly Opelka or Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime are possible fourth-round opponents. The much-awaited Nadal-Djokovic clash could happen if the Spaniard and the Serb make it past their projected draw to reach the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal has looked in better shape during his final few practice sessions ahead of the French Open. He will hope to keep his unpredictable foot injury at bay for the next two weeks.

