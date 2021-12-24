Ashleigh Barty reveals details of her engagement to Garry Kissick, says she's "excited for the next chapter"

In a conversation with the Herald Sun, Ashleigh Barty opened up about her engagement to long-time partner Garry Kissick. Barty explained how Kissick, who is a professional golfer, proposed to her and

Barty and Kissick, who got engaged in November, kept the news a secret for around a week, informing only family and close friends before revealing it on social media.

Barty disclosed that she designed the engagement ring together with her partner. The World No. 1 also revealed that the proposal wasn't a grand romantic gesture and took place at home, with just the two of them and their pet dogs present.

Barty also admitted that she is "excited for the next chapter" of her life.

"Garry and I have been together for a long time now and I had designed the ring with him. We are obviously excited now for the next chapter. We were at home on the couch with the puppies. It was very much just us. It was perfect for us. Everyone has their unique way of doing it. It was perfectly suited to us. That’s just me and who I am and who we are together," Barty said.

"We are excited that we are in our new place" - Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Barty recently moved into a new home near her family, where she will continue living for the foreseeable future. The World No. 1 revealed that it's what she and her fiance wanted, and that her dogs enjoy their new surroundings.

"I have lived in the Springfield area my entire life and mum and dad have lived there for their entire lives. My sisters are not far away. We are excited that we are in our new place. It’s beautiful. It is what we wanted and for us it is about making new memories now. The pups love our new place which for me it’s most important they run around and have a good time," Barty said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barty last played a competitive match at the US Open in September. She lost in the third round to Shelby Rogers. After an extended break, the Australian is set to begin her 2022 season at a WTA 500 event in Adelaide.

Edited by Arvind Sriram