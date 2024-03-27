"We play Call of Duty together" - Jannik Sinner opens up on passion for gaming with footballer Gianluigi Donnarumma after Miami Open 4R win

Jannik Sinner has opened up on his relationship with the goalkeeper of the Italian national football team, Gianluigi Donnarumma. Sinner also said that he sometimes plays renowned first-person shooter video game 'Call of Duty' with the goalkeeper.

Last week, the Italian national football team was in Florida's Fort Lauderdale for an international friendly against Venezuela. Sinner, the second seed at the ongoing Miami Open, made the most of this opportunity to meet his compatriots.

Following his fourth-round win at the Miami Open over Christopher O'Connell, the reigning Australian Open champion was asked about his meeting with the Italian footballers before their 2-1 win at the Chase Stadium. Sinner said that it was an 'amazing experience' and also talked about his love for being in sporting environments beyond tennis.

"I had the chance to talk to the players, which was really nice. The coach, really nice. I think it was just an amazing experience from my side, you know. It is something different. I like to do also stuff not only in tennis, but off the court I love to be in sport environments like you know, football and then if I have a chance then I would like to see once the NBA," Sinner told Tennis Channel (00:09).

Prakash Amritraj, the Tennis Channel presenter and analyst, proceeded to ask the Italian if he had gelled with any of the players. Sinner said that he is good friends with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and even plays Call of Duty with him sometimes.

"I'm quite a good friend of Donnarumma, which [sic.] is the goalkeeper and sometimes we play Call of Duty together. Now a little bit less but we have always been in contact. He's a really nice man," Sinner added (00:47).

Jannik Sinner set for Tomas Machac test in Miami Open quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner's purple patch has continued at the Miami Open, where is set to face Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals. Barring his semifinal defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open, the Italian has won all the other matches he has played this season.

Sinner and Machac's Miami Open quarterfinal would mark the pair's first-ever clash on the ATP Tour. Machac himself has been in inspired form in Miami.

The 23-year-old's biggest scalp so far at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament has been fifth seed Andrey Rublev. The unseeded Czech stunned the Russian 6-4, 6-4 in the second round before ousting three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the third.