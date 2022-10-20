"We should probably allow ourselves to stop and say 'omg wtf wow amazing' sometimes" - Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Coco Gauff's incredible 2022 season

Eminent tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg has hailed Coco Gauff for her 'amazing' 2022 season.

The 18-year-old has qualified for both the singles and doubles year-ending WTA Finals at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The teenager has had a banner season, reaching her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. She has made the last eight at multiple big events this year - including in Doha (WTA 1000), Toronto (WTA 1000), and the US Open along with a few WTA 500 events.

Meanwhile, in doubles, Gauff (with Jessica Pegula) reached the Roland Garros final and a few weeks later became the second-youngest doubles World No. 1. Rothenberg tweeted about Gauff's 'unreal' 2022 season:

"Coco Gauff qualifying for WTA year-end championships in singles AND doubles at age 19 is an unreal accomplishment. I know there was an effort to avoid overhype Gauff when she arrived to tour, but we should probably allow ourselves to stop and say 'omg wtf wow amazing' sometimes."

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Coco Gauff qualifying for WTA year-end championships in singles AND doubles at age 18 is an unreal accomplishment.



I know there was an effort to avoid overhype Gauff when she arrived to tour, but we should probably allow ourselves to stop and say "omg wtf wow amazing" sometimes. Coco Gauff qualifying for WTA year-end championships in singles AND doubles at age 18 is an unreal accomplishment.I know there was an effort to avoid overhype Gauff when she arrived to tour, but we should probably allow ourselves to stop and say "omg wtf wow amazing" sometimes.

With her doubles partner Pegula also qualifying for the event, Gauff and Pegula will be the first all-American pair to be in the season-ending event since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009.

Gauff is the youngest American since Lindsay Davenport (1994) to play in the WTA Finals and the youngest singles entrant since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Coco Gauff's season of firsts in 2022

Coco Gauff at the San Diego Open - Day 7

Coco Gauff reached her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros this year but went down to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

A few weeks later, the 18-year-old made a run to the last eight at the US Open (lost to Caroline Garcia). However, the run propelled the teenager into the top-10 of the singles rankings for the first time.

Earlier in the year, at the Canadian Open, Gauff became the youngest player since Jennifer Capriati (1992) to reach consecutive quarterfinals. Although she lost in the last eight, she made a deeper run in doubles to create more history.

Gauff's exploits this year extended beyond the singles arena, as she and Pegula created a splash in doubles. The pair reached their maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, where they went down to the inspired all-French pair of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic. Gauff and Pegula went all the way at the Canadian Open in August. That made the former the second-youngest player to become the WTA doubles World No. 1.

Gauff joins Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Pegula and Caroline Garcia in a stellar lineup at the WTA Finals.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Speaking of the WTA year-end championships, I'm hoping folks in Texas are excited about the biggest tournament there in ~20 years?



Big chance to show up and show out in Fort Worth and get a more permanent spot on the circuit for the Lone Star State, which has missed out lately. Speaking of the WTA year-end championships, I'm hoping folks in Texas are excited about the biggest tournament there in ~20 years?Big chance to show up and show out in Fort Worth and get a more permanent spot on the circuit for the Lone Star State, which has missed out lately.

The teenager will now hope to create more history at the WTA Finals.

Poll : 0 votes