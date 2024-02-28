"We both ran the other way" - Jimmy Connors discloses why his coaching partnership with John McEnroe in 1990 failed to materialize

Jimmy Connors has spoken up about potentially coaching John McEnroe in 1990.

An aging Connors had to sit out most of the 1990 season. The eight-time singles Grand Slam winner struggled throughout the year with a rapidly deteriorating left wrist. He could feature in only 3 competitive matches in 1990, and it was widely thought that he would call time on his illustrious career, as he plummetted to World No. 936 on the ATP Tour rankings.

McEnroe, who was one of Connors' most fierce rivals, endured a difficult 1990 as well. At that year's Australian Open, McEnroe was defaulted after intimidating a lineswoman, smashing his racket, and verbally abusing officials. Multiple sabbaticals, that he had taken in previous years, also seemed to take their toll on his form.

In need of a helping hand to rediscover his form, McEnroe turned to long-time rival Connors. According to the 71-year-old, McEnroe's sabbaticals didn't help his cause in terms of competing with the rising stars of the time.

"Mac had gone on sabbaticals and taken 3 months off, 6 months off, and then tried to come back and kind of go through that. That's hard to do when the other guys are forging forward," Connors said on the Advantage Connors podcast. (29:00)

Connors also briefly spoke about McEnroe's approach to getting coaching.

"So when Mac said would I coach him, I said "Yeah sure, I'll do it," but as soon as that interview was over I think we both ran the other way."

When Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe nearly came to blows

Jimmy Connors at the 2012 US Open

Connors and McEnroe's rivalry is still regarded as one of the most bitter rivalries in men's tennis history. The pair clashed 34 times between 1977 to 1991, with McEnroe edging Connors 20-14.

The duo faced each other in two Grand Slam finals as well. The first one came at the 1982 Wimbledon Championships, which Connors won 3-6, 6-3, 6(2)-7, 7-6(5), 6-4. Two years later, the duo clashed in the finals of the Wimbledon Championships. However, this time around, McEnroe was utterly dominant as he swept aside his rival in straight sets.

Arguably, the most contentious moment in Connors and McEnroe's rivalry came during the 1982 Michelob Light Challenge. Despite being an exhibition tournament, it raised eyebrows when Connors and McEnroe reached the final.

During the final, which Connors won in five sets, McEnroe resorted to delaying tactics and repeatedly used abusive language. In the fifth set, a frustrated Connors took matters into his own hands as he went to McEnroe's side of the net and confronted him. Officials were forced to step in to keep them apart.