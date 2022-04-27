“We’re very excited about this new international project in Hong Kong" - Rafael Nadal announces latest branch of his tennis centre

The Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre has opened its latest branch in Hong Kong, as confirmed by a recent update from the 21-time Major champion himself. The Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA), which already has branches in Mallorca and Kuwait, has successfully spread its wings in Southeast Asia.

However, it is pertinent to note that the branch in Hong Kong will be similar to those in the Mexican Caribbean (Costa Mujeres) and the Halkidiki peninsula (one of the biggest tourist destinations in Greece). These are tennis complexes situated within state-of-the-art holiday resorts in popular holiday destinations.

The move to open their latest branch in Hong Kong has been made to boost the sports tourism industry there.

The 21-time Major champion has expressed his delight at the opening of the latest branch of his tennis centre. He also reiterated his goal of continuing to expand to as many countries as possible.

“We’re very excited about this new international project in Hong Kong," Nadal said on his academy's website. "Since the academy opened in Mallorca 5 years ago, we have always been interested in expanding our methodology to other countries in order to reach as many people as possible.

"The facilities are spectacular, and we’ll have great coaches at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre" - Rafael Nadal

The goal of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre in Hong Kong will be to bring world-class tennis coaching to the Asian nation in order to help the sport grow in that region.

The 35-year-old expressed his gratitude to the Hong Kong Golf & Tennis Academy for giving their support to his project. He also promised state-of-the-art facilities at the newest branch of his centre.

"To us, having trusted members is essential and therefore I would like to thank the HKGTA for their great confidence in the project," the Spaniard said. "The facilities are spectacular and we’ll have great coaches at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre. I’m sure it will be a success and that, bit by bit, we’ll be able to continue our international expansion."

The tennis programs at the newest branch would be based on the career experiences of none other than Rafael Nadal and his coaching staff.

Coaches from the Spaniard's academy in Manacor have also shifted to Hong Kong so that they can directly implement the program while also training the local coaches in their system.

