"We're going to get paid what we deserve" - Nick Kyrgios backs Saudi Arabian investment in tennis

Nick Kyrgios reacted positively to news of Saudi Arabia being in talks with the ATP Tour to acquire a stake in the association.

Saudi Arabia's investment funds have become increasingly active in the world of sports, acquiring various clubs and entering competitions.

It might finally be the time to see something happen in tennis as well, with the Middle Eastern country seeking to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund, per the Daily Mail.

World No. 33 Nick Kyrgios wouldn't mind the move, even though some might find it controversial.

"Finally. They see the value. We are going to get paid what we deserve to get paid. Sign me up," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with ATP Tour as they seek to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund.



Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is reportedly looking to host the 2023 Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.

Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz also commented on the possibility of playing in Saudi Arabia, which he has nothing against.

"Let's see how it is going to be in the future. But, well, I have no doubts that I'll play over there in the future," Alcaraz said during the Queen's Club Championships.

Saudi Arabia has not yet hosted an ATP tournament. Still, several top players, like Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka, have already competed in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event, which held its second edition in 2022.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, meanwhile, recently stated that he has held talks with PIF over potential investments in tennis, but hasn't revealed any specific details.

Nick Kyrgios to Novak Djokovic: "Please don't eat the grass in front of me again"

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios joked with Novak Djokovic before the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Kyrgios is still not over losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2022 final, but the Australian and the Serb have a positive relationship regardless.

In a recent Instagram post, the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote:

"Remembering the taste and hungry for more," in a picture taken on a grass court.

Kyrgios replied to his post, offering Djokovic drinks if he beats him again at the Major.

"Please don't eat the grass in front of me again. But if you win again, I’m taking you for some drinks this time," Kyrgios wrote.

Wimbledon begins on July 3, with both players not defending any points even though they made the final, because of ATP's ban on points in 2022.

Djokovic won't be the top seed either, as Carlos Alcaraz has taken the World No. 1 spot after winning the title at Queen's Club.

