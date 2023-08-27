Kind wishes from across the tennis world poured in for Paula Badosa after she pulled out of the US Open and ended her 2023 season due to an injury.

Badosa suffered a spinal stress fracture while competing at the Italian Open earlier this year and could not participate in the French Open. She later contested at the Wimbledon Championships but her journey in London was cut short as she retired with back pain midway through her second-round match against Marta Kostyuk.

The Spaniard did not play at any other event after the grasscourt Major but was scheduled to lock horns with former World No. 1 Venus Williams in the opening round at the US Open. However, Badosa pulled out of the event and ended her 2023 season.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to update you on my situation with the injury... After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season. Those of you who know me know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision," she announced on social media.

The tennis world rushed to wish the former World No. 2 a speedy recovery.

"We’re gonna miss you! hope to see you back soon," the US Open wrote.

US Open's reply to Paula Badosa's Instagram post.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' brother Petros wished Badosa's early return to the court.

"Tough times don’t last. Tough people like you do. Stay strong. You gonna be back sooner than you think.," he said.

Petros Tsitsipas' comment

The World No. 6 Coco Gauff expressed her disappointment over the announcement and wrote:

"Aw so sad to see this. wishing you a speedy and safe recovery."

Coco Gauff's comment

Here are a few more comments from Instagram:

Australian Open's comment

Carla Suarez Navarro on Instagram

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra's comment on Paula Badosa's announcement post.

Monica Puig commented.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands commented on Paula Badosa's post.

Leylah Fernandez wrote

"I want her to have an incredible career and reach World No. 1" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas not so long ago said he wanted his girlfriend Paula Badosa to reach the top spot in the WTA rankings and have a successful career in tennis.

Currently ranked seventh in the ATP rankings, Tsitsipas jokingly revealed he wanted to surpass Badosa's best ranking of World No. 2.

“My goals are to surpass Paula’s best ranking, which is World No. 2. And to get better than that I’m. The good thing about us is that we get competitive in those things in a healthy way, so I hope I get to equal it or even better.”

The Greek added:

“I honestly don’t even mind if she beats me. I want her to beat me. That means she’s getting better, and I want her to have an incredible career and reach World No. 1.”