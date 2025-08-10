"We're not perfect" - Stefanos Tsitsipas gets honest about 'complicated' relationship with father-cum-coach Apostolos at Cincinnati Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas made his feelings known about his relationship with his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, amid the ongoing Cincinnati Open. The Greek athlete recently confirmed that his father has joined him as a coach after a split with Goran Ivanisevic.Tsitsipas had a coaching relationship with his father from the very beginning of his career; however, it ended in August last year. Following the fallout, the player worked with Ivanisevic, but the arrangement ended recently ahead of the Canadian Open this year.Currently, the Greek athlete is competing at the Cincinnati Masters, and amid this, he recently announced that his father is back as his coach. The 26-year-old recently opened up about his father's return as his coach, stating that the father-son relationship is complicated.Expressing his feelings, he said that it's great to have him back in the team and spoke about working for a long time with him. Reflecting on the longtime journey with his father, he said,&quot;It's great having him back in the team. Well, it's one of those things that nothing else can beat. I feel like we've worked together for so many years. We've built so many amazing memories together. Obviously a father son relationship can be also complicated from time to time. I won't deny that we've had our good moments, we've had our bad moments, miscommunications, not being able to communicate with ease in certain aspects or ways. But you know, we're not perfect. We're trying to figure it out. I've been very open with him, which I've never, I've never allowed myself to be that open and that transparent with him ever,&quot; said Stefanos Tsitsipas.He was last seen on court in the first round of the Cincinnati Open, where he locked horns with Fabian Marozsan.Stefanos Tsitsipas sent an emotional message confirming his father's return as his coachAfter just working for two months with Goran Ivanisevic, Stefanos Tsitsipas announced his association with his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, on social media. He took to his Instagram story, uploading a selfie with his father, and in the next story, he penned an emotional message, revealing his decision to re-hire his father as his coach.Opening up about starting a new journey with his father, he expressed that he has reunited with the person who believed the most in him. Showcasing gratitude for the chance of working with his father again, he wrote:&quot;Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began. After some time apart, I've reunited with the person who first believed in me - my father. I'm grateful to share the court and the road ahead with him once again. We've been through every chapter of this journey together, and this next one feels right. Sometimes, coming home is the boldest step forward,&quot; said Stefanos Tsitsipas. Stefanos Tsitsipas will next be seen competing in the second round of the Cincinnati Open against Benjamin Bonzi on August 11, 2025.