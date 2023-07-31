"We're not scared to tell things that might hurt each other" - Elina Svitolina on her healthy relationship with husband Gael Monfils

Elina Svitolina recently reflected on her healthy relationship with her husband Gael Monfils. The Ukrainian stated that she is unapprehensive when it comes to having demanding discussions with the Frenchman.

Svitolina returned to competitive tennis at Charleston Open in April, following her maternity break in October last year. With a title at the Strasbourg Open and a heroic run to the semifinals at Wimbledon, the former World No. 3 has re-established her position on the tour.

Svitolina credits her healthy relationship with Gael Monfils for her rapid success. In a recent press conference at the Citi Open, she stated that the couple acknowledges the valuable off-court advice they share with each other.

"We are not scared to tell each other some things that might hurt each other. I think this is very important that you receive this information as an advice for your best and not like someone tries to hurt someone"

Svitolina further explained that she has the freedom to ask Monfils' honest opinions and thoughts on her performance, something which has helped the Ukrainian improve her game considerably.

The Ukrainian continued:

"Sometimes I can ask him his opinion, what he thought about the match that I played or he asks me things, you know. So we are just there for each other. You know, sometimes maybe you don't see the same things with your coach, so, you know, you also want, like, a second opinion on few things."

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils to play at the 2023 Citi Open

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils will participate in the 2023 Citi Open. The Ukrainian will square off against Victoria Azarenka in a rematch of their Wimbledon fourth-round encounter. Despite dropping the first set, Svitolina cruised to a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) win at the grass-court Major.

Meanwhile, Monfils will face Bjorn Fratangelo in the opening round. This will be the duo's first meeting on the tour. However, the Frenchman has not been able to find his rhythm ever since his return to the tour in March. His win-loss record this season stands at 2-9.

During the presser, Svitolina expressed her excitement about traveling with her husband for the same tournament, stating:

"Yes, actually was one of the reasons, you know, to come here, because we could spend some time together. It's nice to have each other, support each other, and spend time together with our teams"

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils got married on July 19, 2021. They embraced parenthood with the birth of their child Skai in October last year.