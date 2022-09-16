"We're supposed to be indestructible, undefeatable, super strength, almost like superheroes" - Venus Williams on why it is important for athletes to share their struggles with mental health

Venus Williams believes that athletes sharing their mental health issues will help people from all walks of life relate to their struggles and shed light on mental health awareness.

Williams recently joined hands with BetterHelp, an initiative that helps make professional therapy accessible, affordable, and convenient. In an interview with People magazine, the former World No. 1 spoke about the importance of mental health. She said that while athletes are expected to be "superheroes," sharing their experiences of struggles can help everyone.

"We're supposed to be indestructible, undefeatable, super strength, almost like superheroes. But for athletes to share their stories of what they've gone through really helps people from all walks of life, and that's so important," she said.

Venus Williams @Venuseswilliams betterhelp.com/venus This game requires so much more than just athletic performance. It’s also about mental toughness. Therapy is a game-changer, and you can give it a try for free. Head to the link in my bio to get a free month of therapy online through @betterhelp This game requires so much more than just athletic performance. It’s also about mental toughness. Therapy is a game-changer, and you can give it a try for free. Head to the link in my bio to get a free month of therapy online through @betterhelp betterhelp.com/venus https://t.co/VZRBeRL0ph

Williams credited her mother, Oracene Price, who had encouraged her to take care of her mental health right from an early age. The 42-year-old believes that it made her ready to face challenges right from the start.

"My mom always told us that — you have to work on your mental strength. That was her theory of raising kids...you also have to help them mentally be ready and prepared," she stated.

She also touched upon how people "should be proactive" about their mental health and not wait for something to happen before seeking therapy.

"It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life," she added.

Venus Williams joins hands with Francis Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz to fund free therapy

BetterHelp @betterhelp Wellness starts with mental health. That’s why we’re proud to partner with tennis superstars Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz to provide up to $3 million worth of free therapy. Go to betterhelp.com/tennis to learn more Wellness starts with mental health. That’s why we’re proud to partner with tennis superstars Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz to provide up to $3 million worth of free therapy. Go to betterhelp.com/tennis to learn more 🎾 💚 https://t.co/jpeZzVSorg

In the same interview, Venus Williams thanked her compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz for joining the initiative. Together, the three American players will help offer free therapy to those who sign up. The giveaway would be in the form of a free one-month subscription with a total equivalent value of up to $3 million.

She believes that the involvement of other players would also help reach out to diverse communities.

"I'm so happy to join my fellow tennis players, Francis Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, by giving these opportunities for everyone in our community to improve their mental health," Venus Williams said.

"Now people are able to actually get help, especially communities where that was not looked upon in the past, can admit they need help and start to talk about it, and be able to have access to that," she concluded.

