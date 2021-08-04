"We're trying to build a champion's mentality" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on new partnership with coach Toni Nadal

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the youngest player in the top 20, comes into the US Open Series high on confidence after a successful grasscourt season.

The young Canadian reached the final in Stuttgart and the semifinals at Halle, and also advanced to his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals at Wimbledon. This has seen the 20-year-old climb to a career-high ranking of No. 15.

Auger-Aliassime, who trains under Frederic Fontang and Toni Nadal, has now turned his focus to his next goal: developing what he believes is a "champion mentality."

Speaking to the ATP on the sidelines of the Citi Open in Washington, the Canadian highlighted the importance of finding the right mental approach.

"This mentality with Toni [Nadal], this champion mentality that I call it, for us we’re trying to build this mentality where I’m in the present of being humble, not too worried about the future, not too frustrated about the past," said Auger-Aliassime.

"I feel like that’s what we’ve been trying to do and that’s the vision to be hopefully one day… close to that near-perfect balance of being in the present."

Auger-Aliassime also stressed the importance of having a strong work ethic. The 20-year-old said he tries to give his 100% every week, but pointed out it is unrealistic to expect to be at your best throughout the season.

"I mean I’ve tried to come with consistent work ethic and effort in every week,” Auger-Aliassime said. “There’s been ups and downs [...] We play so many tournaments, the season is 11 months so you’re never going to be always up but I felt like I’ve been able to capitalise well whenever I was feeling well, whenever I was playing well, to have some good results."

The Canadian also declared he was pleased with the quality of his recent performances, which highlighted his steady progress.

"It could sometimes be a little bit better, it could be worse, but in the end I’m happy where I am reaching the Top 15 ranking, my first Grand Slam quarter-final. Things are moving in the right direction for me,” he added.

Don't know what the future holds: Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked 15 in the Race to Turin and second in the Race to Milan for the NextGen Finals.

The youngster said that while he was hopeful of qualifying for the season-ending tournaments, he was not looking too far ahead.

"It’s easy to catch yourself looking at the future and hoping I’m making either Turin [or Milan] Finals for me so I try to stay in the present. We don’t know what the future holds," Auger-Aliassime said.

Auger-Aliassime said his current focus was on doing well in the North American hardcourt swing. The Canadian is hoping to post a few positive results at the ongoing Citi Open as well as the upcoming Masters 1000 events and the US Open.

"I think the start of the year I was playing well on the hard courts so I think I’m going to play well now on the hard court swing in the next couple of weeks to gain some confidence and bring some good results," he added.

