The 2025 Wimbledon Championships are in full swing, promising audiences some exciting tennis as the world's best players battle for the prestigious title. However, many fans recently expressed their dissatisfaction with the coverage of the event, with some criticising broadcaster ESPN for streaming Frances Tiafoe's warmup instead of former champion Marketa Vondrousova’s match.

Ad

ESPN holds the broadcasting rights for three of the year's four Grand Slams. In 2022, the network signed a nine-year agreement for exclusive coverage of the Australian Open and last year they extended their partnership with the US Open till 2037. Additionally, the broadcaster holds the rights for Wimbledon till 2035.

Recently, during the livestream of the opening round match of 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova and American McCartney Kessler, ESPN accidentally switched the video to Frances Tiafoe's warmup with Elmer Moller. Reacting to this, one fan on X sarcastically wrote,

Ad

Trending

“Awesome job by ESPN+ switching to the Tiafoe / Moller warmup on the Vondrousova / Kessler stream 👍.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan expressed their disappointment about ESPN's coverage, writing,

“We really gotta go back to ESPN for the next three slams after being spoiled by TNT’s edgy RG coverage.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how other fans reacted to the network's broadcast of the grass court major:

“I thought it was bad before but now it seems so much worse 😭😭😭😭,” one fan wrote.

“Horrible times ahead,” another added.

“We took TNT for granted, I’m sick,” an X user lamented.

Wimbledon 2025: Marketa Vondrousova set to take on Emma Raducanu, Frances Tiafoe to battle Cameron Norrie

Marketa Vondrousova in action for her opening round match at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Marketa Vondrousova had a fantastic run at Wimbledon in 2023, making history as the first unseeded player to clinch the women's singles title. However, in 2024, the Czech player was knocked out of the event in the first round.

Ad

Now, Vondrousova is back in England. For her opening round match, she disposed of McCartney Kessler 6-1, 7-6(3). Up next, the 26-year-old will take on former US Open champion and home favorite Emma Raducanu.

Meanwhile, on the men's singles side, Frances Tiafoe got his campaign off to an incredible start. The American 12th seed needed only three sets to beat Elmer Moller 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Up next, Tiafoe will clash swords with British World No.61 Cameron Norrie for his second round match, where he remains a favourite for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More