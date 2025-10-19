"We are all in risk zone" - Casper Ruud makes frustrations clear with demanding ATP schedule after Holger Rune devastating season-ending injury

Casper Ruud made his feelings known about the tight ATP schedule following Holger Rune's heartbreaking season-ending injury. The Norwegian athlete is currently competing at the Stockholm Open.

Rune had a good start at the Stockholm Open, as he reached the semifinal round after besting multiple players, including Marton Fucsovics and Tomas Martin Etcheverry. However, his semifinal round did not pan out as expected, as he had to withdraw from the match after sustaining a season-ending left leg injury on Saturday during his clash against Ugo Humbert. Reportedly, he is suffering from a torn Achilles tendon.

On the same day, Ruud advanced to the finals after besting Denis Shapovalov in the semifinal. In the post-match press conference, he addressed Rune's injury, making his frustrations clear about the demanding ATP schedule.

"It's very demanding when you go directly from tournament to tournament. Holger was in Shanghai last week, and when something is so demanding, something like this can unfortunately happen. We're all in some kind of risk zone when we step onto the pitch, but whether his injury has a direct connection to the tough schedule, I'm not sure. In a way, all injuries are probably because of the tough schedule," said Casper Ruud.

Calling Rune's injury an unfortunate event, he added:

"It's tough of course, and we're really pushing our own limits at the moment. Holger was one of those who could still make it to the season finale, so his limit was definitely pushed too, and it's just really unfortunate that it ended this way for him. I really wish him a speedy recovery."

Ruud is currently scheduled to lock horns with Ugo Humbert in the final round of the Stockholm Open.

Casper Ruud made his feelings known about bettors after receiving hateful messages on social media

After defeating Marin Clinic in the first round of the Stockholm Open, Casper Ruud sat for a press conference, where he opened up about social media trolling. Revealing how he receives plenty of hateful messages on social media, he claimed that such backlashes are from bettors who lost their money.

“Unfortunately, it has become a common thing for athletes due to bettors who have no filter and no shame about what they are writing," Ruud said. "It’s the dark side of that world," said Casper Ruud.

He further mentioned that he tries to keep himself away from such comments:

"I try not to read it and not get affected by it," he added. "I like to think that they’re overreacting and throwing out crazy stuff because they’re angry that we didn’t do well for their bets. It’s just sad overall."

Casper Ruud recently responded to Novak Djokovic's statement about players' lack of unity amid schedule complaints.

