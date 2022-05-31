"We saw greatness 3 summers ago, we've all been waiting for this"- Tennis world reacts to Coco Gauff reaching the semifinals of the French Open

The tennis world was full of praise for Coco Gauff, who reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open. The 18-year-old beat compatriot Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2 to go one further than last year as of now.

The tennis world congratulated Gauff on her victory, with the legendary Chris Evert saying that it was something everybody was waiting for.

The seven-time French Open champion wrote on Twitter:

"Destiny…. @CocoGauff we saw greatness 3 summers ago.. We’ve all been waiting for this! #semis."

Noted journalist Christopher Clarey praised the teenager's maturity on court.

"An edgy finish but Coco Gauff gets it done. Defeats one of her role models, Sloane Stephens, 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 18. A high school graduate now and showing new maturity on court. Will face unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan in French Open SF."

One fan wrote that Gauff's career has progressed step-by-step and that reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal right now seems very natural.

"I like how, after the initial breakthrough, Coco Gauff's career has progressed step-by-step and at the right pace - reaching her first SF at this point seems very natural. Though despite seeming slow-and-steady these days, she's still the youngest active Slam SFist by two years!"

Another fan wrote:

"Coco Gauff celebrated her high school graduation in Paris 10 days ago and followed that up by defeating Sloane Stephens to advance to her first Grand Slam semifinal. Just incredible."

Former player Brad Gilbert wrote that it felt like Gauff was under the radar before the French Open and got better as the tournament progressed.

"Kinda feels like OMGauff has been under the radar this French Open and gotten a lot better as tournament gone on."

Coco Gauff takes on Martina Trevisan in the semifinals of the French Open

After beating Stephens, Gauff will take on unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan in the semifinals. Like the American, the 28-year-old will also play in her maiden Grand Slam semifinal. Trevisan defeated 17th seed Leylah Fernandez in three sets to get to the final four.

Gauff has been in pretty good form at the French Open and has a very good chance of reaching the final. The American is one of only two players remaining who are yet to drop a set in the tournament. Given her current form, she will be the favorite to beat Trevisan but the Italian should not be written off.

