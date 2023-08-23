"We searched and searched for just the right present for you" - Alexander Zverev teases brother Mischa on his birthday with a hilarious gift

Alexander Zverev took to social media earlier on Wednesday (August 23) to wish his older brother Mischa Zverev a happy 36th birthday.

Zverev claimed in an Instagram post that he had diligently looked for the perfect birthday present to make the occasion memorable. He also posted two photos of the brothers in a kayak, followed by a picture of his older brother holding a giant Toblerone chocolate bar with his own name written on it.

"We have searched and searched everywhere for just the right birthday present for you @mischazverevofficial. And I’m so happy that we finally found it. Happy birthday," Alexander Zverev wrote in an Instagram post, followed by two chocolate bars emojis.

Mischa Zverev was far from amused with his younger brother's gift, though, going by the picture posted by the 26-year-old.

Alexander Zverev gifted a giant Toblerone bar to Mischa Zverev

Later on Wednesday, Zverev also posted a snap of himself on the top of the Lotte New York Palace, with the NYC skyline in the background. He is currently letting his hair down and enjoying his days off before the 2023 US Open begins on August 28.

Mischa Zverev, meanwhile, has not played on the men's tour in the last two years. The former Australian Open quarterfinalist, who is married and has a child, works as his younger brother's agent these days.

Alexander Zverev will be eager to go deep at this year's US Open

Zverev roars during the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Alexander Zverev did not have the best start to his 2023 ATP tour season, accumulating a mediocre 16-14 win-loss record. The German also fell to as low as 27th in the world in May. He has, however, regrouped since then as he reached the semifinals of Roland Garros and won the ATP 500 title in Hamburg.

Zverev also made the semifinals in Cincinnati last week, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic in two tight sets. He is in good form and will be eager to make his return to the top 10 later this season. A deep run at the New York Slam would go a long way in achieving that goal.

The German reached the semifinals at the 2021 US Open, where he lost to Djokovic in five laborious sets.