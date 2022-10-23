"We had our security so she wasn't walking out of the court" - US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster jokes about being worried during Serena Williams' farewell, gives insider info on planning the ceremony

Serena Williams' emotional farewell ceremony on the opening night of the 2022 US Open will be etched in the memory of not just Williams and her close ones, but also many fans, for a long time. US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster, tasked with pulling off an incredible ceremony, recently revealed how the organizers planned it all and ensured that it "all came together."

Allaster joked that their biggest worry on the opening night of the New York Grand Slam was to ensure Williams did not walk off in case she lost her first-round match against Danka Kovinic, having planned a grand ceremony. The American had quickly walked off the court after losing her match against Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open, just a week before the US Open.

Allaster and the rest of her team stationed security officials at each exit point at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to ensure Williams did not storm off, Allaster jokingly revealed during her appearance on a recent episode of the 'Courtside: The US Open Podcast.'

"We were going to see how the cards unfolded," Allaster said. "We saw how she (Serena Williams) played in Cincinnati against Raducanu and it wasn't pretty. She just walked right ofd the court. So we had our security in place, so if she lost, she wasn't walking right out of the court. Even Gayle and Billy, standing right there, so she was not leaving. Luckily we didn't have that moment."

Billie Jean King and Gayle King delivered special speeches for Williams, while a tribute video voiced by Oprah Winfrey stole the show. A card stunt with words of praise for Williams was also displayed across the stands. Allaster opened up about the days prior to the event and the challenge of ensuring that "the GOAT" gets the tribute she deserved.

"There were lots of tears (after Serena Williams' retirement announcement). And how do we do this? How do we pay tribute to the GOAT? It all came together very organically...We didn't have those videos until a week before...We were so fortunate to have Oprah voice it," continued Allaster.

"We had Billy and Gayle there, we had the stunt card. We only had the stunt card in less than seven days in advance, but that went well," she added.

The former WTA CEO further highlighted that they had to be mindful of other matches all day before Williams' night session spectacle, with a particular focus on ensuring everything was in place at Arthur Ashe Stadium after the day session.

"Win or lose, it's a tribute, we can't put the genie in the bottle" - Stacey Allaster on Serena Williams' farewell ceremony at US Open

A card stunt honoring Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Stacey Allaster revealed more details about the special ceremony back in August and said that the ceremony was planned in a way that they always knew it had to be carried out even if Serena Williams won her first-round match and stayed alive in the tournament, which she did.

She went on to say that the fact that Williams won on the night made the ceremony even more special as the 23-time Grand Slam champion was able to enjoy the moment.

"We just said, win or lose, it's a tribute. We can't put the genie in the bottle. We have all these pieces, we can't do it. What was so fantastic is that she won that night. I think for her, she got that out, the energy and nervousness out. She still was incredibly emotional but she was able to absorb and take the moment in a lot more," Allaster expressed

"To hear Billie's words and the conversation with Gayle, and the video, and the fans with 'We heart Serena.' How perfect right?" she added.

Serena Williams eventually bowed out of the tournament with a third-round loss against Ajla Tomljanovic and made an emotional speech herself after the match, where she also thanked Venus Williams for inspiring her career.

