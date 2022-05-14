"We haven't seen a meteoric rise like this since Rafa, he is something special" - Paul Annacone on Carlos Alcaraz

One of the biggest stories of the 2022 tennis season has been the supreme rise of Carlos Alcaraz. The newest star on the block often draws comparisons with compatriot Rafael Nadal, and top tennis coach Paul Annacone believes that Alcaraz's rise has been the greatest one seen in tennis since that of Nadal himself.

Annacone has worked with legends such as Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, helping them win numerous big titles. He has also coached the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Sloane Stephens.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Tennis Channel, the American expressed that he is highly impressed with Alcaraz, who recently became the first player ever to beat Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same claycourt event.

"It's amazing," Annacone said during the chat. "We haven't seen a meteoric rise like this since Rafa, in so long, and we weren't sure if we'd see it again. But this kid is something special and he's done such an amazing job. Beating Rafa and Novak back-to-back, that just doesn't happen. He's comfortable."

With the French Open coming up, Alcaraz is increasingly being counted among the favorites for the title. Annacone is not too emphatic about Alcaraz's Paris chances given the fact that winning best-of-5-set matches against the very best is a different ballgame altogether. However, he certainly believes Alcaraz has what it takes to go all the way.

"Can he do it in 3-out-of-5 sets in seven matches?" Annacone asked. "Talent-wise and skill-wise - absolutely. But for a teenager who hasn't been through that environment before, it could be very challenging.

"Over two weeks at a Major, I think it's a different kind of landscape for him to process," Annacone continued. "But I don't see any reason why with that level of skill he can't do it."

The former player opined that beating Nadal on clay in best-of-5-set matches remains the toughest task. But Carlos Alcaraz's skill-set has impressed him enough to count the teenager as a serious contender.

"I think the hardest thing in sports is beating Rafa Nadal in 3 out of 5 sets on clay," he opined. "I still think that's the most difficult thing to do...But when you see what Carlos Alcaraz can do and in the different ways that he can hurt you, there's no reason that he can't be successful even at Roland Garros already."

As a coach, Annacone has seen multiple talented youngsters grow over the years. However, he feels Alcaraz's mental game has also quite evolved compared to many other teenage players.

"The thing that's amazing is that as a teenager he makes such few mental errors," the coach explained. "There aren't a lot of shot selection decisions where you scratch your head and go like, 'They're ridiculous', that you see often with teenagers. He doesn't do that. So he's someone that's buttoned up already, plus has all those physical, strategic, and tactical skills that's pretty awesome."

Why did Carlos Alcaraz decide to skip the Italian Open?

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Madrid Open

The 19-year-old is a big miss from the ongoing Italian Open. The Spaniard decided to skip the event soon after his victory at the Madrid Open to rehab a right ankle injury he sustained in the Spanish capital.

With the French Open looming large, Carlos Alcaraz's decision to rest this week should keep him quite fresh for the second Major of the year. The World No. 6 played back-to-back events in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid, winning two of those three events.

Whether Alcaraz goes all the way to win the title in Paris remains to be seen. But some of the past champions in the draw and other top players will certainly be wary of the teenager.

