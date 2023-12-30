 "We have a situation here" - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova expresses concern as rain plays spoilsport in Auckland

Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova expressed concerns as rains took center stage in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

With just two days before the start of the ASB Classic, the season's first WTA 250 event, rains almost seem inevitable at this time every year. The event was marred by rains last year too.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin assured everybody ahead of the big fortnight that they "won’t repeat rain chaos" they went through last year as everything has gone to plan perfectly in the lead-up to this year's ASB Classic tournament.

Olympic mixed-doubles gold medalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova took to her social media to share a photo of the situation in Auckland. Flooded courts were a clear indicator that rain had played spoilsport. Saturday practice sessions also likely got canceled.

"We have a situation here," Pavlyuchenkova wrote.

ASB Classic, Auckland - @nastia_pav, Instagram

The Russian, currently ranked No. 58 in the world, begins her campaign against the American Amanda Anisimova on Monday. Pavlyuchenkova will look to start strong and begin her campaign on a high.

The playing field at this year's ASB Classic is a strong one. Reigning US Open Women's singles champion Coco Gauff is the top seed and defending champion. Pavlyuchenkova will also face stiff competition from the likes of Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki, Emma Radacanu, among others.

The main draw is due to begin on Monday, January 1st and end on Sunday, January 7th.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the French Open quarterfinal after making a comeback

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrates a point against Elise Mertens of Belgium during the Women's Singles Fourth Round match - Getty Images

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines nursing a knee injury she sustained in 2022. She returned to the tour at the 2023 Australian Open with a protected ranking. Pavlyuchenkova, however, lost in the first round to Camila Giorgi.

She surprised everybody at the French Open, becoming the second-lowest ranked player to reach the last 16 in Paris. She also became only the third player outside the WTA top 250 to reach the quarterfinals at a Major. Pavlyuchenkova had a disappointing American hard-court tour which culminated in her losing in the second round of the US Open to Elina Svitolina.

Her last match on the tour was at the Hong Kong Open in October 2023. Pavlyuchenkova defeated Jana Fett and the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Beatriz Haddad Maia, on the way to the quarterfinals where she lost to Katerina Siniakova.

Pavlyuchenkova will look to start the season strong and climb up the WTA rankings.