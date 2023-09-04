Tennis fans are in awe of Jelena Ostapenko for offering a ticket to her US Open match to a fan.

Ostapenko made waves in the women's circuit recently by knocking World No. 1 Iga Swiatek out of the US Open. She defeated the defending champion in emphatic fashion in the fourth round on Sunday, September 3.

Having lost the opening set, the Latvian left Swiatek clueless in the next two sets and handed her a humiliating 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 upset. It was Ostapenko's fourth straight victory over the Pole.

In addition to surprising the fans with her on-court performance, Ostapenko is winning hearts on the internet by providing a match ticket to one of her fans. A Twitter user recently made public a chat that includes replies from Ostapenko's official social media account.

The user requested the World No. 21 to arrange tickets to one of her matches so that he could come to the stadium and cheer her on, to which she agreed. Her gesture has touched many fans, who were quick to lavish praise on the tennis star. A fan wrote:

"Penko is the nicest person in the world, and I will not hear anything else."

A user stated that the 2017 French Open winner deserves everything.

"You’re such a beautiful human being @JelenaOstapenk8. You deserve the world," the user tweeted.

Another fan called Ostapenko a queen, writing:

"We stan Jelena Ostapenko, messy but generous queen."

Here are a few more reactions:

"I just honestly love to play on big courts with full stadiums and a lot of crowd" - Jelena Ostapenko after reaching US Open QF

Jelena Ostapenko addresses the media at US Open.

During her post-match conference on Sunday, Jelena Ostapenko revealed she relishes playing in front of packed crowds.

"I mean, I just honestly love to play on big courts with full stadiums and a lot of crowd. It's really the thing that we are working for and playing for. I think it's a great atmosphere," she said.

She also stated she prepared for her encounter with Iga Swiatek as if she were going to war.

"Yeah, I mean, I had nothing to lose today. I knew it was going to be a tough match. I was ready for a battle. Yeah, I'm really glad, even the first set I couldn't find my game that way, but I was fighting and trying to find my game and be aggressive. In the end I managed to win the match," Jelena Ostapenko added.

The 26-year-old on Monday will lock horns with home-favorite Coco Gauff for a place in the semi-final of the US Open.