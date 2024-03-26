Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has extended his support to Vinicius Jr. after the Real Madrid striker got emotional while reflecting on his experience with racism.

Vinicius, 23, is a two-time La Liga winner with the Los Blancos and has also captured the UEFA Champions League during the 2021-22 season. He recently opened up about racism during a press conference with Brazil:

"I left Brazil very young and haven't been able to learn many things. I'm studying. I'm 23 and I'm still studying. Why can't they, the reporters here, who are older than me, study and see what's really going on? I'm getting sadder and sadder, I feel less and less like playing. But I'm going to keep fighting."

"Playing football is important, but the fight against racism is very important. Let people of colour have a normal life. Above all, I get [strength] from my family, from the fans and from those people who give me messages of encouragement to continue fighting for those who need it. I’m sorry but I just want to play football, do everything for club and family, never see black people suffering," he added.

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, lent his support to Vinicius amid the Brazilian's emotional discussion about racism.

The German wrote on Instagram:

"We stand together with you against racism."

Alexander Zverev open to appointing Boris Becker as his next coach

Alexander Zverev and Boris Becker on stage during an interview

World No. 5 Alexander Zverev has revealed that he is open to appointing Boris Becker as his next coach.

Becker was last seen assisting Danish youngster Holger Rune. The duo ended their alliance in February (2024) after Rune joined hands with his former coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Zverev has been knocking on the door to win a Grand Slam title but has yet to do so. He was two wins away from capturing the crown in the Australian Open this year, but Daniil Medvedev stood in his way in the semifinals.

The German No. 1 hinted at the possibility of partnering with Becker in the future, but at the same time wished for the tennis legend to travel with him for big events on tour.

"There is always the chance, there always has been," Alexander Zverev said during an interview with German press agency DPA last month.

"If you think about bringing in someone like Boris, it’s to win the big tournaments. And of course the coach has to be there at the big tournaments," he added.