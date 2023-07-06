"We talked in the locker room, Daria Kasatkina and Iga Swiatek are in third round and some haven't even played the first" - Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova took to the Wimbledon Center Court on Wednesday (July 6) knowing that the likes of Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina had already booked their spots in the third round.

The two-time former winner had a delayed start to her campaign after rain washed out an entire day's worth of matches on Day 2 of the Championships. She came through in three against Jasmine Paolini, but with only Center Court offering the luxury of floodlights, not everyone had the chance to finish their matches.

The likes of Bianca Andreescu and Karolina Muchova are yet to play their first-round matches and the scheduling chaos has not gone unnoticed.

Speaking to the media at her post-match press conference, Kvitova said there have been conversations about scheduling in the locker rooms. She mentioned that it is bizarre that Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina are through to the last-32 when some players have not stepped onto the court even once.

"We talked about it in the locker room with the girls," Petra Kvitova said. "We don't get it. Daria Kasatkina and Iga Swiatek are in the third round, and someone hasn't even finished the first round yet."

Kvitova batted for players who are yet to complete their first matches to be put on Centre Court before any other matches. She said these sorts of delays are common at Wimbledon given the erratic weather, but was quick to add that it does not make it any less annoying.

"I don't think the organizers quite managed it," she said. "They should have put players who play the first round on the Center Court. It's depressing to wait two days and not play. You then return home and start your pre-match routine again. I know things like that happen at Wimbledon, but they're annoying."

Petra Kvitova joins Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina as Center Court winners on Wimbledon Day 2

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

It was a good day for top names playing on Center Court, with Petra Kvitova joining the winning circle comprising Iga Swiatek, Daria Kasatkina and Novak Djokovic.

Kvitova came through a grueling 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 victory against Jasmine Paolini — a player that she beat at last year's Championships in three sets as well. The Czech said she had come into the encounter hoping for an easier win but credited her opponent for making things difficult.

"Yes. And I thought that this year I would do it in two," Petra Kvitova said. "But nothing. I think we both had it in our heads that I won in three last year. Perhaps the consciousness fell on her too. I don't know."

Kvitova said Paolini played much better tennis in the second set and that she was just glad to have come out on top in the end.

"When she played much better in the second set than in the first, she didn't mess up, she played unpleasantly, she finished almost everything," she continued. "I then got into the third and she went down. Even so, it was difficult. I'm mainly glad that I passed."

