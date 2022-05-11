"We cannot be all the time thinking about how I was and how he is today, he is what he is" - Rafael Nadal shuts down constant comparisons with Carlos Alcaraz 

Rafael Nadal has had enough of the constant comments from press members comparing Carlos Alcaraz's achievements to those of himself at a similar age. The Mallorcan recently remarked that it would be much better if the teenager could be left alone to focus on his own tennis instead of being pressured by expectations.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion made easy work of John Isner in his opener at the Italian Open, disposing off the American 6-3, 6-1. Up next, he faces off against 13th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the quarterfinals.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Good start for Nadal in Rome, 6-3, 6-1 over John Isner.



Speaking at his press conference after the victory, the Spaniard fielded a question about whether Alcaraz was stronger than a 19-year-old Nadal, leading him down this path of defending his countryman. The former World No. 1 opined that although these comparisons are interesting, it would be much better if fans could enjoy the World No. 6's career on its own merit.

"I don't know [if Carlos Alcaraz is stronger than a 19-year-old Nadal]. We cannot be all the time thinking about how I was and how he is today. He is what he is. He is fantastic," Nadal said. "The only thing that we can do is enjoy the career of an amazing player. It will be better, even if it's interesting, you stop comparing him with me."

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Just arrived in Rome to hear a slightly exasperated Nadal on the now-very-frequent comparisons between 19-year-old Alcaraz and 19-year-old Nadal Just arrived in Rome to hear a slightly exasperated Nadal on the now-very-frequent comparisons between 19-year-old Alcaraz and 19-year-old Nadal https://t.co/dx4kRz5hsn

The World No. 4 declared that he would be happy if Alcaraz went on to overcome him in the Slam race in the years to come. Until then, he wished the teenager would be allowed the opportunity to enjoy his career without the fear of living up to what people wanted of him.

"If he's able to win 25 Grand Slams, amazing for him and for our country, and I will be happy for him. It's super good for our sport. But let's let him to enjoy his personal career. I enjoyed my personal career," he said. "I think I am super happy the way that I was able to manage my tennis career."

The 35-year-old further added that the game was constantly evolving, meaning that comparing a player in the current generation to one in the past is simply impossible. The only thing that can be done, according to Nadal, is to enjoy watching the teenager shape his career trajectory in the years to come.

"Different moments. Different careers. Different way to approach things because the times are changing. But let's enjoy him. That's it. Don't put pressure, extra pressure, on him. Don't ask me every time. Every time that you going to ask me, I going to say the same thing," Nadal said. "Honestly, in an egoistic way, like a spectator, having somebody like Carlos that we going to have a chance to enjoy his career for the next I don't know how many years, it's great."

"We are working on the council to protect every single player" - Rafael Nadal on the developing Wimbledon situation

Rafael Nadal also commented on the Wimbledon situation during the press conference

During the press conference, Rafael Nadal also touched on the developments that were rocking the tennis world regarding the Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Times Sport @TimesSport Wimbledon’s leaders are holding crisis talks with the ATP after the top men’s players urged the tour to withdraw all ranking points from the tournament after the decision to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus thetimes.co.uk/article/top-at… Wimbledon’s leaders are holding crisis talks with the ATP after the top men’s players urged the tour to withdraw all ranking points from the tournament after the decision to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus thetimes.co.uk/article/top-at…

One rumor that is doing the rounds is that tennis bodies are pressuring the All England Club to freeze the points of banned players instead of completely stripping away all ranking points from the event.

When inquired about the same, the Spaniard remarked that the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) was working towards finding the best possible solution to the situation. Although he admitted that it would be impossible to satisfy everyone involved, the World No. 4 remains confident that a suitable compromise can be reached soon.

"We are working on the council to protect every single player and to work in the best possible interest of the players. What's going to be fair or most or less fair for everybody, nothing is perfect," Nadal said. "When things like this happens, nothing will be perfect because we need to know that not for everybody will be perfect."

As for his personal take on the news, the Mallorcan declined, saying that it would be reckless to give his personal opinion on a decision of enormous stature that affects many players.

"Talking about things that really affects a lot of players, I think will not be good if I give my personal opinion here," he said. "We need to work in-house and then let's see what's going on."

