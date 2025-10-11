"We are in touch" - Alexander Zverev reveals plans to persuade Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni to make major career move before Australian Open 2026

Alexander Zverev recently shared an update about his potential coaching partnership with Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni. The German shared that he is ‘in touch’ with the Spaniard and is hoping to have the 64-year-old in his box at the 2026 Australian Open.

Outside of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Zverev is currently one of the biggest talents of the ATP Tour. However, the 28-year-old has struggled with his results in recent months and is yet to lay claim to a Grand Slam title in his career.

As he hunts for the edge that will help him draw on par with Alcaraz and Sinner, Alexander Zverev was spotted training with Toni Nadal in July earlier this year. Recently, in a conversation with Sky Sports, the German shared an update about this potential partnership, revealing,

“We are in touch. We are talking a lot about what next year could possibly look like. But so far, there is no news, and I will update you guys when I know more. I would like him to come to Australia with me to start, so we will see!”

Toni Nadal played an incredible role in Rafael Nadal's success. The 64-year-old coached the Spaniard throughout his career, helping him win 22 Grand Slam titles and solidify his status as one of the best tennis players of all time.

Alexander Zverev reveals he wants Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni to ‘maximize’ his potential

Zverev at the National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev and Toni Nadal first got in touch earlier this year after the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, when the latter sent a voice message to the German. Soon after this, Zverev headed to the Rafa Nadal academy in Mallorca for a short training stint.

During his pre-tournament press conference at the National Bank Open, Zverev revealed he was hoping Toni Nadal could maximise his potential, saying,

“I think at this stage for me it's about winning, and trying to maximise what I have, and trying to maximise what I can become. Again, I think my team, but also Toni, are exceptional in that, in maximising what a player has. Of course, he was with Rafa before — which, I'm never going to compare myself to Rafa — but if he can maximise what I have, and he can maximise the potential that I have, I'm sure that I can have a lot more success in my career.”

On the tennis end of things, Alexander Zverev was most recently seen in action at the Shanghai Masters. The German was knocked out of the event in his second round match by Arthur Rinderknech.

