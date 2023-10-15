"We've had a very hard past couple of years" - Leylah Fernandez lifts first WTA title in 594 days at Hong Kong Open

An emotional Leylah Fernandez reflected on her tough times after winning her first WTA title in 594 days at the 2023 Hong Kong Open, crediting her parents and coaches for pushing her through the challenges.

Fernandez rallied from a set down to defeat Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the summit clash on Sunday, October 15. It marked the Canadian's third title on tour, and her first since the 2022 Monterrey Open.

During the on-stage interview, Fernandez opened up about how she battled through difficulties in the past two years with the help of her team.

"We had a very very hard past couple of years and my family, my parents, my coach, my performance coaches have stayed by my side and they've helped me through those tough times and they motivate me to keep going," Leylah Fernandez stated.

Fernandez expressed delight at how the hard work has finally paid off.

"And the hardwork is paying off and hopefully we can keep going this way, thank you so much for the belief you have in me. I love you all," she continued.

The Canadian also acknowledged the unwavering support from the local fans throughout the tournament.

"I want to give a special thank you to the fans. To Hong Kong. Thank you so much for coming and supporting me throughout the week and watching women’s tennis. It means the world to us," she added.

Fernandez earned a retirement win (2-6, 6-3) against top seed Victoria Azarenka in the first round before defeating Mirra Andreeva, Linda Fruhvirtova, and Anna Blinkova en route to the final. The former World No. 13 will return to the top 50 in the rankings next week.

Leylah Fernandez credits Katerina Siniakova for putting in a valiant fight in the Hong Kong Open final

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Leylah Fernandez praised Katerina Siniakova for giving her a tough challenge in the Hong Kong Open final. After an exciting encounter, the Canadian expressed a desire to have more meetings with the Czech international on tour in the future.

"I’d like to congratulate Katerina. You played an amazing tournament. Today was a tough battle. I enjoyed every moment of it. So thank you for making this hard for me. Hopefully, we have many many more," Fernandez said.

Fernandez has now improved her head-to-head record against Siniakova to 2-0. The Canadian won 6-3, 6-2 in their previous meeting in the 2022 French Open second round.

Leylah Fernandez will next play at the Jiangxi Open, where she will face Hanyu Guo in the opening round.