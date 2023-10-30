Gael Monfils recently shed light on his and his wife Elina Svitolina's combined approach, as professional tennis players, towards parenting their daughter Skai and the difficulties it brings.

The reigning Stockholm Open winner last competed at the 2023 Vienna Open. After defeating Daniel Altmaier in straight sets in the opener, Gael Monfils faced seventh seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round. After losing the first set, the American ultimately triumphed, beating the Frenchman 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

During a press conference ahead of the 2023 Paris Masters, Gael Monfils admitted that while the couple do not have the answers for their daughter's arrangements for tournaments, they try to enjoy each match as it comes.

"That's one of the first questions I need to find an answer to, and I don't have the answer yet. With Elina [Svitolina], we don't have the answer yet," Monfils said.

"We'll just try to enjoy this tournament and we'll think in one match at a time. I have no answer for the rest of the year, for next year. I don't know how things will turn out, what arrangements we will make," he added.

The 37-year-old discussed the sacrifices they've both made due to the challenges of traveling for tournaments. Gael Monfils stated that both he and Svitolina have been somewhat selfish, but they aim to find the right balance for the sake of their firstborn.

"What's funny about the situation, I'm sure you understand, but for the fans to understand, we are traveling, both of us, we are making sacrifices, her [Svitolina] and I alike," Monfils said.

"How shall I say? We don't want to be selfish. The two of us are selfish, and that's rule No. 1 when you're parents. So there is a lot of questions to answer. How can we, the three of us, find a way and find the right momentum without leaving out Skai on the line," he added,

"In Paris, there's always a bit of magic" - Gael Monfils hopes for a good run-in at Paris Masters

Gael Monfils at the 2023 French Open in Paris.

Gael Monfils will next compete at the 2023 Paris Masters, where he will face Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the opener.

During the press conference, Gael Monfils conceded that he is fatigued at the end of the season but is focused on performing well in front of his home crowd.

"Well, playing well, feeling good. I'll try to show a good level of play. I'll try to win a few matches. That would be cool. I'd like to show a good level of play," Monfils said.

"It's always hard to play when you're at the end of a cycle. It's always hard to maintain the right level of focus, of stress, the right level of physical shape, of mental composition," he added.

The 37-year-old emphasized the 'magic' of Paris and hopes of putting in a good performance at the final Masters event of the year.

"In Paris there is always something else though. There is always a bit of magic, something that pumps me up that helps me to perform better than usual. I hope that it will happen again," Monfils said.