Jessica Pegula faced backlash for her controversial debunking of nepo baby claims on Netflix's tennis docuseries, Break Point.

The American World No. 5 starred in the fifth episode "Now or Never," alongside Greek player Maria Sakkari. The episode delved into Jessica Pegula's personal life, revealing her Florida home and family's sports business connections, primarily focusing on her exploits on the tennis court in 2023.

She found tremendous success in 2023, winning her second WTA 1000 title, breaking the quarterfinal wall at Wimbledon, and reaching the championship match at WTA Finals in Cancun.

Jessica Pegula's revelations on-screen, particularly her take on family wealth, left many fans on social media dumbfounded.

Her parents- Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula, are successful businesspersons and co-own the NHL team Buffalo Sabres and the NFL team Buffalo Bills. Kim also serves on the NFL's business venture and Super Bowl committees.

"Some people get this image that it's really easy for me because my dad's very wealthy, but that didn't happen until I was 17 or 18. (...) [My parents] gave me a great childhood and instilled a lot of work ethic in me, and it's definitely gotten me to this point," she was quoted saying.

Expand Tweet

Fans ridiculed the World No. 5 star for ignoring her family's wealth while on the show, with netizens even referring to her as a "nepo baby."

One fan reminded Jessica Pegula that she was poor, commenting:

"We weren't multi-billionaire until I was 17-18, we were just multi-millionaires."

Expand Tweet

Another fan mentioned East Resources, the natural gas drilling company that Pegula's father owned before he made his way into the NFL with the Bills and wrote:

"What is this tweet Her dad had an oil and gas empire before he bought the Bills, they had huge amounts of money throughout Jess' childhood. Tone deaf."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Can we just stop pretending like her parents' status hasn't played a role in her success!? C'mon people. If it was all talent and hardwork, why has it taken her until now to become a good player? She's pushing 30. Her being a billionaire heiress has definitely played a huge role."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jessica Pegula hopes to continue promoting the sport by participating in shows like this

Jessica Pegula at the WTA Finals Cancun 2023 in Cancun, Mexico - Getty Images

Despite not wanting to be a part of it initially, Jessica Pegula realized the impact that the show had on women's tennis.

"We complain a lot about women's tennis not getting exposure and not doing enough. So when the opportunity came, it was like, well do I want to actually do something that will help the sport and help people get to know me better and something I can look back on that's really cool? Or not do anything and feel like I missed the opportunity to showcase tennis and showcase my story?" Jessica Pegula said.

An active part of the WTA's Player Council since 2020, Jessica Pegula went on to admit that she hopes to create opportunities for other players to follow suit and help the game grow.