"We woulda been beefin' in juniors" - Coco Gauff imagines 'frenemies' dynamic with Zendaya's character as she shares her review of 'Challengers'

Coco Gauff recently watched and shared her review of Zendaya's movie 'Challengers'.

The highly anticipated tennis-centric movie hit the big screens on 26th April to rave reviews from the audience and the critics. The movie has also received a thumbs up from a special player in Gauff who recently watched the film.

The American is currently competing at the 2024 Madrid Open and is off to a blistering start. After receiving a bye in the first round due to her seeding, she kicked off her campaign with a double bagel win against veteran Arantxa Rus and followed it up with another dominating win against Dayana Yastremska.

The 20-year-old is also competing in the doubles where she has teamed up with compatriot Taylor Townsend and the duo has won their opening two matches.

Amidst her busy schedule, Coco Gauff took some time out to watch 'Challengers'. The American who was impressed with the film took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that she had liked the film.

"Challengers was good"

Expand Tweet

The American also went live on Instagram to talk about the film. A user on X shared the highlights from her session where Gauff said that she wouldn't have seen eye to eye with Tashi (Zendaya's character).

"Tashi duncan, gurl, we woulda been beefin' in juniors."

The World No. 3 also said that in a weird way, she respected Tashi's mentality and thought that they would have been frenemies on tour.

"I think in a weird sense, we would have been frenemies on tour. we would have respected each other. she has that dog mentality, which is what i'd respect.

Expand Tweet

"Zendaya just lets her art speak for itself and doesn't let, you know, backlash get to her" - Coco Gauff on how the actress inspires her

Coco Gauff

Speaking to Tennis Channel after her win against Rus, Coco Gauff was asked how special it was being Zendaya's favorite tennis player and the player the actress wanted to meet the most.

Gauff said she loved Zendaya for her unapologetic attitude and how she breaks boundaries. She acknowledged how the actress lets her art speak for itself and clapped back with success and that was something that inspired the 20-year-old

"I just love her so much and everything that she does in her industry and breaking boundaries, it just, you know, reminds me and how she just lets her art speak for herself and doesn't let you know backlash get to her. And she just says like, I'm the girl. And it kind of I take inspiration from that. Like letting my tennis speak for myself and not having to clap back, just clap back with your success and I, I just love that about her." (at 4:47)

Coco Gauff will play compatriot Madison Keys in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Whoever wins, will face either eighth seed Ons Jabeur or ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.