“Wearing pajamas the price of a car” “Someone who isn’t winning Grand Slams should be saving” - Stefanos Tsitsipas' $18,300 sweatsuit look stuns fans

Tennis fans were shocked to learn about the price of Stefanos Tsitsipas's outfit he wore during a recent event in Athens, Greece.

Tsitsipas finished the 2023 season with one title under his belt. He won the Los Cabos Open in August. He went past the likes of John Isner, Nicolas Jerry, Borna Coric and Alex de Minaur (in the final) to lift the ATP 250 trophy in the Mexican city.

The Greek started the year promisingly, as he ended up as the second-best to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. However, he failed to improve in the following tournaments. The Grand Slam trophies remained elusive for him in his seventh year as a professional tennis player.

Tsitsipas finished as a quarterfinalist at the French Open, exited Wimbledon in pre-quarterfinals and crashed out of the US Open in the second round this year. To make matters worse, he had to pull out of the ATP Finals during the round-robin stage due to a back injury.

The World No. 6, however, has been doing well for himself financially, with a total net worth of $14 million. He recently attended an event in his hometown of Athens wearing a sweatsuit worth $18,300 designed by Italian designer Loro Piana.

Tennis buffs were stunned to find out the price of his outfit as one of them took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Rich people are insane because in what world would u pay that much for this outfit."

Another fan wondered how Tsitsipas managed to spend such a large amount of money despite earning less from his on-court performances.

"How much is Tsitsipas making for him to be wearing $9000 sweat pants. Is it crack? Someone who isn’t winning grand slams should be saving," the fan tweeted.

A third fan chimed in, saying:

"Wearing pajamas the price of a car….. couldn’t be me."

Stefanos Tsitsipas: "My season has ended very differently to how I'd hoped"

In his withdrawal announcement from the 2023 ATP Finals in November, Stefanos Tsitsipas suggested he carried different hopes for the season. He dropped out of the match against Holger Rune during the round-robin stage in Turin, Italy.

"My season has ended very differently to how I'd hoped. Despite the hard work my team and I put in to get me fit for todays match and the rest of the week -- I'm gutted to have to pull out of the @nittoatpfinals," he wrote on Instagram.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was replaced by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Hurkacz played the Greek's last scheduled group stage match against eventual champion Novak Djokovic and lost 6-7(1), 6-4, 1-6.