"Wearing stars like they’re some military medal, so humble" - Fans unimpressed by Carlos Alcaraz's 'tacky' custom hoodie at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz recently donned a custom hoodie at the Wimbledon Championships, with the design featuring five golden stars to represent his five Grand Slam titles. However, many fans were unimpressed by the outfit and were quick to let their dissatisfaction show.

Alcaraz won his first major in 2022, when he stormed to victory at the US Open. A year later, he lifted the trophy at Wimbledon. In 2024, the Spaniard claimed his maiden French Open win and successfully defended his Wimbledon title. Earlier this year, he lifted the French Open trophy for a second time, clinching the fifth Grand Slam win of his career.

Now, Carlos Alcaraz is back at Wimbledon, this time in hunt of his third victory at the event. As he gears up for his third round match in England, the 22-year-old wore a custom hoodie to his press conference, with the outfit featuring five gold stars.

Reacting to the design, one fan on X wrote,

“Tattoos on his body signifying slams plus what’s on his tennis bag showing he won slams and now wearing stars like they’re some type of military medal. He’s so humble.”

Another fan called the hoodie ‘tacky’, writing,

“Love Carlos but this is very tacky. Uncool behavior 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻”

Here is how other fans reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's custom hoodie:

“Presumptuous and arrogant like few others. Sooner or later he will find someone who will put him to bed,” one X user wrote.

“Djokovic has the opportunity to do something very fun,” another added.

“If he were honest, next to the last star he should have written GIFTED,” one fan quipped.

“It seems he stole the bathrobe from a 5 star hotel called Carlitos,” yet another X user chimed in.

Carlos Alcaraz set to take on Jan-Lennard Struff at Wimbledon

Alcaraz in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2025 Wimbledon campaign got off to a shaky start. For his opening round match, the Spaniard faced off against Fabio Fognini, with the match going the full distance. While it took the defending champion a minute to find his footing on the grass court, he was eventually able to eke out a 7-5, 6(5)-7, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory.

Up next, Alcaraz took on home player Oliver Tarvet. This time around, the 22-year-old needed only three sets to dispose of his opponent 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Now, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jan-Lennard Struff for his third round match at Wimbledon. The duo have fought each other four times over the course of their careers, with the Spaniard having won three of these encounters.

