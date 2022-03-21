Week in preview: Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek & Naomi Osaka set to compete at the Miami Open; Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic to miss the event

Following the conclusion of the BNP Paribas Open, the tennis tour heads to Florida for the Miami Open. It is the second ATP Masters 1000 and third WTA 1000 tournament of the year, and is set to run from 21 March to 3 April. The qualifying rounds begin on Monday, while the main draw action commences on Tuesday.

There are a few notable absentees from the Miami Open. Rafael Nadal, whose winning streak came to an end in the final of the Indian Wells Masters, won't be taking part. His main rivals, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, are also missing in action, while Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka remain on the sidelines due to their injuries.

On the women's side, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty won't be defending her title at the Miami Open. The Williams sisters aren't competing either. Reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova also withdrew because of an injury.

But there will still be plenty of stars ready to put on a show in Miami. Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu, among others, will be present.

Established players Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini, along with rising stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jenson Brooksby, headline the men's draw.

The men's side lacks a clear favorite to win the Miami Open

Taylor Fritz (L) and Rafael Nadal.

Taylor Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells for his biggest-ever title, but it remains to be seen if he can continue the momentum in Miami too. Daniil Medvedev's reign as the World No. 1 came to an end after an early loss in the California desert. He'll need to reach the semifinals to return to the top spot once again.

Top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime lost before the quarterfinals in Indian Wells as well.

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev was one of the few top 10 players to do well. His 13-match winning streak ended in the semifinals against eventual winner Fritz. The Russian will look to resume his winning ways once more.

Carlos Alcaraz continued his rapid ascent to the top of the game. He reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal at Indian Wells and will look to continue his good run of form at the Miami Open as well.

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz's season has been rather decent so far, but it seems unlikely that he'll be able to defend his title. The men's draw will be released on Monday.

Iga Swiatek is the heavy favorite to win the Miami Open

BNP Paribas Open - Day 14

The 2022 Miami Open women's draw is already out. The women's field has a clear front-runner this time in Iga Swiatek. She won the previous two WTA 1000 events in Qatar and Indian Wells and will aim to win her third in a row.

wta @WTA



IGA GOES BACK-TO-BACK @iga_swiatek defeats Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 at #IndianWells to clinch her second consecutive WTA 1000 title of the season! IGA GOES BACK-TO-BACK 🏆🏆🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 at #IndianWells to clinch her second consecutive WTA 1000 title of the season! https://t.co/8gx5nUNkgM

Swiatek defeated Sakkari in straight sets in the California desert to lift her fifth career title. Sakkari is playing some consistent tennis as well, so there's a good chance she'll make a deep run at the Miami Open too.

Paula Badosa and Simona Halep, who made the semifinals at Indian Wells, are also in contention. Anett Kontaveit and Jelena Ostapenko, who were in great form before their early losses last week, will look to rebound in Miami.

Naomi Osaka has been going through a rough patch and the draw hasn't done her any favors. She'll face three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber if she wins her opener. If the four-time Major winner defeats the German, she's likely to take on Leylah Fernandez in the third round. The Canadian ended Osaka's title defense at the US Open last year.

2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins returns to action after being sidelined by injuries for the last few weeks. 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu's results since her maiden Grand Slam triumph have been underwhelming. She could face the in-form Simona Halep in the third round.

The women's first-round matches are set to begin on 22 March.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee