Week in preview: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and tennis' biggest stars get ready for Indian Wells 

The Indian Wells Open is the only tennis tournament happening this week. A few high-profile players won't be making an appearance in the California desert, as World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Novak Djokovic, Venus and Serena Williams are all set to miss the event due to various reasons.

However, the tournament isn't lacking in star power. Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz are all set to compete in Indian Wells. Here's a look at the major storylines that could unfold over the next fortnight.

Rafael Nadal is the man to beat in Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Mexican Open.

Rafael Nadal's unbeaten 15-0 start to the season makes him the obvious favorite for the title. The Spaniard has won three titles this year, including a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Andrey Rublev's season has picked up steam after a slow start. He started the year with a third-round exit from the Australian Open, but heads to Indian Wells with consecutive titles in Marseille and Dubai under his belt. The Russian is currently on a nine-match winning streak.

Defending champion Cameron Norrie has turned his season around after losing his first four matches. He won his third career title at Delray Beach and made it to the final in Mexico, where he lost to Nadal. The Brit has found his form just in time for his title defense.

Carlos Alcaraz won the biggest title of his career at the Rio Open a couple of weeks ago and will look to continue his exponential rise up the rankings. Top-10 players, including Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini, are also in the fray and will be aiming to win their first title of the year.

Despite Djokovic's absence, he's still in contention for the No. 1 ranking. If Daniil Medvedev fails to reach the quarterfinals, the Serb will ascend to the top spot once again.

Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit and Jelena Ostapenko lead the field in Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Qatar Total Energies Open.

In Ashleigh Barty's absence, Iga Swiatek is the leading contender for the title in Indian Wells. She won the previous WTA 1000 event in Qatar and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and Adelaide International. A deep run in another tournament is expected from the former Roland Garros champion.

Anett Kontaveit and Jelena Ostapenko are also in fine form at the moment and will be looking to continue their momentum.

Top seed Barbora Krejcikova started the year on a strong note, making the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic. She then reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in singles, while winning the title in doubles.

However, she made early exits during the Middle East swing and will be aiming to get her season back on track. Defending champion Paula Badosa's season has had a similar ring. She won the title in Sydney and made the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Spaniard lost early in Dubai and Qatar and will need to raise her level if she wants to successfully defend her Indian Wells title.

Aryna Sabalenka is improving with each tournament she plays, but the World No. 3 is still far from her best. Naomi Osaka's title defense at the Australian Open ended in the third round, and as a result, her ranking took a nose dive. She currently sits at No. 78 in the world.

Osaka won her maiden career title at Indian Wells in 2018 and rose to the top of the game soon after. She'll be hoping to follow a similar path once again.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu became an overnight sensation with her triumph in New York. However, the teenager's results since then have been disappointing.

Raducanu competed at the WTA 250 in Guadalajara prior to this. She retired from her opening-round match due to an injury, but it still ended up being the longest women's match of the year so far. The Brit will be eager to turn her season around in Indian Wells.

Former Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova are also in the mix. The Romanian has posted good results this year but the other three will be looking to step up their game.

Karolina Pliskova returns to action following a lengthy injury break, while Garbine Muguruza will attempt to regain the form that saw her win the WTA Finals last year.

The 2022 Indian Wells Open is shaping up to be an exciting affair. The women's main draw action will commence on 9 March, while the men will kick things off a day later.

