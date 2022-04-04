Week in preview: Tennis stars kick off the clay season across four events this week, including the Charleston Open

The Charleston Open is the biggest tennis tournament happening this week. The WTA 500 event features four top 10 players along with a couple of Grand Slam champions, namely Sloane Stephens and Petra Kvitova.

The other WTA event is the Copa Colsanitas, which is being held in Bogota, Colombia.

The ATP tour has a couple of 250 tournaments going on as well. The U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships feature a competitive draw with a host of top 40 players.

The tournament is being conducted in Houston, USA and 2022 Indian Wells Masters champion Taylor Fritz is leading the pack. Also competing are 2022 Australian Open doubles champion Nick Kyrgios, Reilly Opelka and John Isner.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the only top 10 player competing this week on the men's side. The Canadian is participating in the Grand Prix Hassan II, which is being held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Here's a preview of all the action happening this week:

Charleston Open - WTA 500

The Charleston Open draw lost some of its sheen as plenty of Grand Slam champions withdrew in quick succession from the tournament. Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek pulled out of the event for various reasons.

However, it's a testament to the depth of the women's tour that there are still plenty of high-profile names competing.

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at the Charleston Open, followed by fellow top 10 players Paula Badosa, Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabuer. Former Grand Slam winners Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens are in the mix as well.

Defending champion Veronika Kudermetova has been in fine form this year and could very well win consecutive titles here.

Belinda Bencic and Jessica Pegula, both semifinalists at the recently concluded Miami Open, are also in the fray. Former Charleston Open champion Madison Keys and 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will aim to win their second title of the year.

Copa Colsanitas - WTA 250

Defending champion Camila Osorio is the only top 40 player participating in the Copa Colsanitas and is the top seed here. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Rebecca Peterson and Panna Udvardy round out the top four seeds.

Former finalist Astra Sharma is also competing. Harriet Dart, who reached the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open, is in contention as well. The Brit upset players like Elina Svitolina and Kaia Kanepi to notch up her best result on the tour so far.

Former Roland Garros finalist Sara Errani, along with Dayana Yastremska and Stefanie Vogele, are other players of note who are competing.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships - ATP 250

John Isner celebrates winning the doubles title at the 2022 Miami Open.

The tournament is taking place for the first time since 2019, as it couldn't be held over the last two years due to the pandemic. World No. 7 Casper Ruud was the top seed, but withdrew from the tournament. His spot in the draw will be taken by a lucky loser.

2022 Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz leads the pack in his absence. Nick Kyrgios, who has performed quite well over the past month, is set to play on clay for the first time since 2019. John Isner and Reilly Opelka are also contenders for the title here.

Jenson Brooksby has continued to make waves with his results and will look to continue his progress in Houston as well. Defending champion Cristian Garin has had a forgettable year so far and will be hoping for a change in fortunes.

Grand Pix Hassan II - ATP 250

The tournament is also being held for the first time since 2019 as the pandemic forced the organizers to cancel the last two editions. World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed here.

The Canadian performed rather poorly in Indian Wells and Miami after a brilliant start to the year. Auger-Aliassime will be keen for a fresh start on clay after his disappointing run of results in recent times.

World No. 26 Daniel Evans is the second seed. Benoit Paire was the defending champion, but withdrew prior to the start of the tournament.

There are plenty of clay court specialists in action as well. Albert Ramos Vinolas already won a title on red dirt earlier this year at the Cordoba Open. Federico Delbonis is a former champion at this tournament, winning the title in 2016. Laslo Djere and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina could also spring a surprise here.

Tennis fans will be spoilt for choice this week as four tournaments will take place simultaneously to signal the commencement of the clay season.

