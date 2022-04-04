Weekly round-up: Iga Swiatek wins 'Sunshine Double', Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest champion in Miami

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz won their respective singles titles in Miami to cap off an eventful week on the men's and women's tours. All the action was centered around the Miami Open, with the two youngsters steamrolling the competition.

Here's a recap of all the action that took place this past week.

Swiatek completes Sunshine Double

Iga Swiatek won the 'Sunshine Double'

Iga Swiatek's dream run continued as she beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the Miami Open. The Pole thus won the 'Sunshine Double', becoming only the fourth woman and 11th player to accomplish the feat. She also became the first woman to win the first three WTA 1000 events of the season (Qatar, Indian Wells and Miami).

Swiatek has now won 17 consecutive matches at WTA 1000 tournaments, becoming only the fourth woman to do so.

Meanwhile, Vera Zvonareva won the women's doubles event in Miami partnering Laura Siegemund. The duo beat top seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(3), 7-5. This was the Russian's 12th doubles title.

Alcaraz reigns supreme in Miami

Carlos Alcaraz continued his historic rise on the ATP tour by beating Casper Ruud to win his maiden Masters 1000 title. The Spaniard beat Marin Cilic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Miomir Kecmanovic and Hubert Hurkacz en route to the final.

Ruud had a dream start in Sunday's final and opened up a 4-1 lead in the opening set. However, Alcaraz rallied back to win six out of the next seven games and took the first set 7-5. He then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set. Ruud managed to pull one break back but Alcaraz held his nerve to win the biggest title of his career to date.

At 18 years and 334 days, the Spaniard became the youngest man to win the Miami Masters. He replaced Novak Djokovic, who won the Masters 1000 event as a 19-year-old in 2007.

Hurkacz was unable to defend his title in Miami, but he did manage to win the men's doubles title with John Isner as his partner. The duo beat Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the final. Hurkacz thus became only the third man to win both the singles and doubles titles in Miami, the other two being Richard Krajicek and Roger Federer.

