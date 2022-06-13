Weekly round-up: Matteo Berrettini defeats Andy Murray to win BOSS Open, Daniil Medvedev stunned by Tim van Rijthoven in Libema Open final | 6-12 June

The first week of the grasscourt season came to an end with Matteo Berrettini winning the BOSS Open by beating Andy Murray in the final. This was the Italian's sixth career title and third on grass.

Daniil Medvedev made it to his second final of the season at the Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch without dropping a single set. However, he was beaten in straight sets by Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in the final.

On the WTA tour, Ekaterina Alexandrova won her second WTA singles title at the Libema Open by beating Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-0 in the final. Beatriz Haddad Maia won her maiden WTA singles title by beating Alison Riske in the final of the Nottingham Open.

Here's a recap of all the tennis action that took place over the past week.

Matteo Berrettini beats resilient Andy Murray to win BOSS Open

Matteo Berrettini, who has been on the sidelines due to injury, made a spectacular return to the tour. Playing in his first tournament since the Indian Wells Masters, Berrettini entered the BOSS Open as the second seed.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Matteo Berrettini defeats Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 to clinch the



@theweissenhof BOSS OF THE BOSS OPEN!🤩Matteo Berrettini defeats Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 to clinch the #BOSSOPEN title BOSS OF THE BOSS OPEN!🤩Matteo Berrettini defeats Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 to clinch the #BOSSOPEN title@theweissenhof https://t.co/7gOceiCjN2

He beat Radu Albot and compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in three sets to reach the semifinals of the competition. Here, the 26-year-old got the better of Oscar Otte in straight sets to set up a final clash against Andy Murray

Berrettini made the first break of serve in the match and took the opening set 6-4. At 4-4 in the second set, Andy Murray found it hard to stay in the match and he was trailing 15-40 on his serve. However, he managed to save three break points and win the game. He then broke Berrettini to love to take the second set 7-5.

Just when it looked like Murray was getting back into the match, things went south for the Brit. The 35-year-old's injured himself in the third set when he chased a ball hit by Berrettini and crashed onto the player's bench. Looking visibly hampered, the Italian made the most out of this by breaking Murray twice and winning the set 6-3.

This was the Italian's first title of the season and sixth overall. While Andy Murray could not win the final, his performances in Stuttgart saw him return to the top 50 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2018.

José Morgado @josemorgado Andy Murray back on top 50 tomorrow for the first since coming back from a likely career ending surgery.



He can still rise to a seeded spot at Wimbledon if he is able to play and win two matches at the Queen's Club.



Got an horror draw:

R1: Sonego

R2: Berrettini or Evans Andy Murray back on top 50 tomorrow for the first since coming back from a likely career ending surgery.He can still rise to a seeded spot at Wimbledon if he is able to play and win two matches at the Queen's Club.Got an horror draw:R1: SonegoR2: Berrettini or Evans

Tim van Rijthoven stuns Daniil Medvedev in Libema Open final

Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday but it comes after he suffered a shock defeat in the final of the Libema Open.

José Morgado @josemorgado Simply… incredible.



25yo Tim Van Rijthoven, a very good junior who never won a *challenger* in his career, completes a fairytale week in Rosmalen beating Daniil Medvedev, new #1 tomorrow, 6-4, 6-1 to win a first ATP title.



Had zero ATP wins before this week.



Wimbledon WC? Simply… incredible. 25yo Tim Van Rijthoven, a very good junior who never won a *challenger* in his career, completes a fairytale week in Rosmalen beating Daniil Medvedev, new #1 tomorrow, 6-4, 6-1 to win a first ATP title. Had zero ATP wins before this week.Wimbledon WC? https://t.co/STAnal9WNZ

The Russian beat Gilles Simon, Ilya Ivashka and Adrian Mannarino to reach his second final of the 2022 season. He was up against World No. 205 and wildcard Tim Rijthoven in the final, who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals.

Both players exchanged breaks in the first few games but it was the Dutchman who made the decisive break in the final game to take the opening set 6-4. Van Rijthoven dominated throughout the second set and the best Medvedev could do was avoid a bagel (6-0 set).

The Dutchman won the second set 6-1 to win his first ATP title. This was the Dutchman's first ever ATP event and van Rijthoven beat the top three seeds en route to the title. As a result, the 25-year-old rose 99 places up to 106th in the ATP rankings.

Ekaterina Alexandrova and Beatriz Haddad Maia win in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

In the WTA tour, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Beatriz Haddad Maia triumphed in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham. The Russian was seeded seventh at the Libema Open and beat Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals to reach the final.

Here, she beat top seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-0 to win her second WTA singles title.

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia won her maiden career singles title by defeating Alison Riske 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the final.

