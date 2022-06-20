Weekly round-up: Matteo Berrettini defends title at Queen's Club, Hubert Hurkacz defeats World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to triumph at Halle Open | 13-19 June

Matteo Berrettini further cemented his position as a title favorite at Wimbledon by successfully defending his title at the Queen's Club Championships. Berrettini defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev lost a second consecutive final as he was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz at the Halle Open.

On the women's side, the finals didn't go as planned in either of the two events. Ons Jabeur and Beatriz Haddad Maia won the titles in Berlin and Birmingham respectively after their opponents retired midway through the match.

Here's a recap of all the tennis action over the past week:

Matteo Berrettini wins second title in a row after successful title defense at Queen's Club

Matteo Berrettini at the the 2022 Queen's Club Championships.

It's been a dream comeback for Matteo Berrettini. He missed the entire clay swing as he was recovering from surgery, but has started his grass season on a spectacular note. The Italian returned to action at the Boss Open in Stuttgart and defeated former World No. 1 Andy Murray to win his sixth career title.

Berrettini then returned to London to defend his title at Queen's Club. He defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final to secure back-to-back titles at the tournament and his fourth title on grass.

Berrettini, who was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year, seems poised to go all the way at the grass court Major this time around.

Hubert Hurkacz wins first title on grass at Halle Open

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Halle Open.

Hubert Hurkacz convincingly defeated World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 in the summit clash to win his maiden title on grass at the Halle Open. It was his fifth career title overall and the Pole remains undefeated in title rounds so far.

For Medvedev, it was yet another heartbreaking loss. He previously reached the final of the Libema Open last week, but lost to Tim van Rijthovan in straight sets.

The Russian now heads to the Mallorca Open as the defending champion. It will be Medvedev's last tournament of the grass season, as Russian and Belarusian players are banned from competing at Wimbledon this year.

Ons Jabeur wins third career title at Berlin Open

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Berlin Open.

Ons Jabeur nabbed her third career title by winning the Berlin Open last week. She defeated Karolina Muchova, Alycia Parks, Aliaksanda Sasnovich and Coco Gauff to reach the title round.

Jabeur led Belinda Bencic 6-3, 2-1 in the final when the Swiss was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. It was the Tunisian's second title on grass following her victory at the Birmingham Open last year.

Jabeur has a big week coming up as she has teamed up with Serena Williams to compete in doubles at the Eastbourne International.

Beatriz Haddad Maia gears up for Wimbledon by winning second title in a row

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2022 Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

It took Beatriz Haddad Maia quite a while to claim her maiden WTA title in singles, but she finally did it at the Nottingham Open last week. She notably won the doubles title there as well. The Brazilian continued her winning ways in Birmingham next, claiming her second singles title on the trot.

Haddad Maia defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the first round. She followed it up with wins over Magdalena Frech and Camila Giorgi. The 26-year-old then beat 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semifinals.

Haddad Maia was up against Zhang Shuai in the final and led 5-4 in the first set before the Chinese player was forced to retire due to an injury.

With two back-to-back titles on grass, the Brazilian looks like a strong contender for Wimbledon. Haddad Maia has racked up a 10-match winning streak and will head to Eastbourne next in search of a third successive title.

