Weekly Round-up: Maxime Cressy edges out Alexander Bublik to win maiden ATP title, Francisco Cerundolo triumphs at Nordea Open, and more | 11-18 July, 2022

Another eventful week of tennis came to an end with Maxime Cressy, Francisco Cerundolo, Petra Martic and Bernarda Pera all picking up titles.

Cressy won his maiden ATP title in Newport, beating Alexander Bublik to clinch the Hall of Fame Open. Cerundolo also lifted his first singles title, defeating compatriot Sebastian Baez to win the Nordea Open in Bastad.

Petra Martic won her first WTA singles title in over three years by defeating Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Ladies Open Lausanne. She was joined in the winners' circle by Bernarda Pera, who won the Budapest Grand Prix.

Here's a recap of all the tennis action that took place this past week:

Maxime Cressy stages comeback to defeat Alexander Bublik in Newport

Maxime Cressy won his maiden ATP title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, beating Alexander Bublik in the final.

The Kazakh started strongly and won the opening set 6-2. He led 3-0 in the second set but Cressy fought back to win 6-3 and level the match.

The third set was closely fought and was ultimately decided by a tiebreak. Cressy won the match through a Bublik double-fault to win his first ATP singles title. As a result, the American moved up eight spots to 33rd in the rankings.

Francisco Cerundolo wins All-Argentine final in Bastad

The Nordea Open final was contested by two talented Argentines in Sebastian Baez and Francisco Cerundolo. Both players broke one another in the opening set. It went into a tiebreak, which Cerundolo won 7-4.

The 23-year-old built on his momentum by breaking his compatriot twice in the second set to go 4-1 up. Cerundolo then held his serve to win the match and his maiden ATP title. He has moved up to 30th in the ATP rankings thanks to his success.

Petra Martic beats Olga Danilovic to win Ladies Open Lausanne

Croatia's Petra Martic beat Serbia's Olga Danilovic to win her second WTA title in Lausanne.

Martic started the match by breaking her opponent in the opening game. Danilovic managed to level the scores but her opponent broke once more to go 5-4 up. Martic then held her serve to win the first set 6-4.

The Croat had the momentum and the match seemed to be slipping out of Danilovic's grasp as the second set progressed. Martic won the second set 6-2 to win the match and lift her maiden WTA singles title since 2019. The 31-year-old moved up 30 places to sit 55th in the rankings.

Bernarda Pera wins maiden WTA title in Budapest

Bernarda Pera returned to the Top 100 of the WTA rankings by beating Aleksandra Krunic in the final of the Budapest Grand Prix.

Pera, who began her campaign in Hungary in the qualifiers, won the opening set 6-3 after making an early decisive break. She then won the second set by the same scoreline to seal the match and lift the title.

This was Pera's maiden WTA title, and she climbed 49 places to 81st in the rankings. Krunic also recorded a big jump, moving up by 30 places to 75th.

